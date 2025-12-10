Bengaluru: Namma Metro To Expand To 175 Km, 100 New Trains To Be Added Driverless Services Planned

Bengaluru's Namma Metro network, which currently spans 96 km, is set for a major expansion to 175 km over the next five years, significantly strengthening the city's public transport infrastructure. To support this growth and meet rising commuter demand, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will induct more than 100 additional trains for passenger services across multiple corridors.

Driverless Trains To Be Introduced On Most New Routes

In a major technological upgrade, BMRCL has decided to introduce driverless trains on all upcoming metro routes, except the existing Purple and Green lines. At present, only the Yellow Line connecting RV Road and Bommasandra via Electronic City has trains equipped for driverless operations. However, these trains are still being operated by drivers and will gradually transition to full driverless mode in the coming years.

Pink, Blue, Orange And Red Lines To Go Driverless

Apart from the Yellow Line, all future corridors will operate with driverless train technology. This includes the Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, the Blue Line linking Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport, the JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura line, the Orange Line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, and the Red Line connecting Hebbal and Sarjapur, officials confirmed.

Current Train Strength And Signalling Systems

At present, Namma Metro operates a total of 64 trains across the Green, Purple and Yellow lines. Of these, 58 trains running on the Green and Purple lines use DTG, or Distance To Go, signalling technology, which requires driver operation. To further strengthen services on these corridors, an additional 21 new trains equipped with DTG systems will be added.

Yellow Line To Have 21 CBTC Trains

The Yellow Line currently operates six trains equipped with advanced CBTC, or Communication Based Train Control, technology, which supports driverless operations. Metro officials said that nine more trains from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in Kolkata are expected soon. In addition, BMRCL has signed an agreement with BEML for the supply of six more trains. This will raise the total number of trains on the Yellow Line to 21.

BEML To Supply 60 Trains For Pink Line

A major work order has been issued to BEML for the supply of 60 trains for the Pink Line, which is scheduled to begin operations next year. BEML is expected to roll out the first prototype train equipped with CBTC technology in the near future.

Route-Wise Distribution Of New Trains

As per the latest plan, new trains will be distributed across corridors as follows:



Green and Purple Lines: 21 trains

Yellow Line: 15 trains

Blue Line: 37 trains

Phase 2A, Silk Board to K.R. Puram: 16 trains

Phase 2B, K.R. Puram to Kempegowda International Airport: 21 trains Pink Line: 33 trains