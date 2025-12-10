Karisma Kapoor To Aishwarya Rai: Akshaye Khanna Reportedly Dated THESE 6 Actresses

Akshaye Khanna in Spotlight: With his film Dhurandhar making waves, Akshaye Khanna, now 50 and single, is drawing attention. Let's take a look at the women the actor has reportedly been romantically linked with.

Akshaye Khanna first fell in love with Karisma Kapoor. The couple even considered marriage, but the relationship ended because Karisma's mother did not approve, leading to their breakup.

While filming Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Taal, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai grew close. However, since Aishwarya was dating Salman Khan at the time, Akshaye chose to step back.

Tara Sharma is also among Akshaye Khanna's past relationships. However, the couple parted ways after a brief period.

While shooting for Love You Hamesha, Akshaye Khanna reportedly grew close to Riya Sen, but their relationship was short-lived.

After reportedly breaking up with Riya Sen, Akshaye Khanna began dating actress Shriya Saran, but the couple later separated. The reason for their breakup was never publicly revealed.

Urvashi Sharma is also reportedly among Akshaye Khanna's past relationships. After their breakup, Akshaye Khanna is now reportedly living a single life.