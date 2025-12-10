403
UK army service member gets killed in undisclosed incident in Ukraine
(MENAFN) According to the British Ministry of Defense, a member of the UK Armed Forces has died in Ukraine during a non-combat incident.
“It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning,” the MOD stated on X on Tuesday. The ministry added that the serviceman “was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines,” without providing further details.
Reports indicate that the death was not caused by hostile fire. Sources cited by media suggest this marks the first officially confirmed UK military casualty in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended condolences to the serviceman’s family, writing on X, “Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
The UK has previously confirmed that a small number of personnel are deployed in Ukraine in supportive roles. London has been a key provider of arms to Kiev, and over 56,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received training through the British-led Operation Interflex.
Russia has repeatedly asserted that Western arms shipments and training programs render foreign countries de facto participants in the conflict, warning that foreign military personnel in Ukraine could be treated as legitimate targets.
Since 2022, at least 40 UK citizens are reported to have died while fighting for Ukraine.
