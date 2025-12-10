Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Mornings Followed By Sunny Conditions, Dry Spell Continues Across Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: The city is expected to see foggy mornings followed by sunny conditions later in the day. IMD forecasts a continued dry spell across North Interior, South Interior and Coastal Karnataka.

Bengaluru has been experiencing foggy mornings for several days, and similar conditions are likely to prevail today as well. The fog is expected to clear as the day progresses, giving way to sunny conditions.

Wind speeds are likely to be around 11 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 28°C, while the minimum may drop to 16°C.

The Air Quality Index is likely to range between 60 and 180, categorised as poor. By afternoon, the city will witness a clear sky with the temperature around 21°C, humidity at 60 per cent and winds blowing at 18.4 kmph.

Several South Interior districts such as Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayanagar are also expected to experience dry weather.

In the coastal belt, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts will continue to remain dry, according to the forecast.

Districts in North Interior Karnataka including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar have been witnessing dry weather consistently.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that these dry conditions will persist through the day.

The Meteorological Department has said that dry weather has been prevailing across many districts of North Interior, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka for the past several days, and the same conditions are likely to continue today as well. Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur are also among the districts experiencing prolonged dry spells, the department said.