Chennai Weather Update: Met Dept Forecasts Heavy Rain Today In These 4 Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Low atmospheric circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal may bring light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, including Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram, until December 15.

The Northeast monsoon began on October 15, bringing heavy rainfall to northern and southern districts, replenishing lakes and rivers. However, November recorded below-average rainfall, leaving several areas still short of expected water levels, impacting agriculture and daily water supply.

Heavy rains since early December have caused flooding in Chennai and surrounding suburbs. The Met Department reports that a circulation over the Bay of Bengal will bring light to moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Chennai and its suburbs will experience partly cloudy skies today, with a chance of light rain in some areas. Maximum temperature is expected around 30°C, while minimum will range between 23-24°C.

The Met Department predicts rain over the next three hours until 10 AM. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, and Thoothukudi districts.