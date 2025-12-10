Tata Nexon: Own India's Favourite SUV With EMI Starting At Just ₹10,000!

The Tata Nexon, India's popular compact SUV, appeals to customers for its safety and premium features. You can easily buy this car by paying an EMI of around Rs. 10,000 per month.

The Tata Nexon is one of India's top-selling compact SUVs. Its spacious interior, comfy seats, and cool design grab attention. High-end models get premium features like a panoramic sunroof and JBL sound system. It also boasts a 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

Tata Motors is rising fast in the Indian car scene, right behind Maruti Suzuki. It overtook Hyundai and Mahindra for the second spot in November 2025. The Nexon plays a key role, available in petrol, diesel, CNG, and EV options. You can own a Nexon with an easy EMI of just Rs. 10,000 per month.

The on-road price for the Tata Nexon base model starts around Rs. 9 lakh, going up to Rs. 16 lakh for the top model. Buying the base model means a lower EMI. For example, with a Rs. 3 lakh down payment and a Rs. 6 lakh loan at 10% interest for 7 years, the monthly installment is about Rs. 10,000.

Key features of the Nexon include a comfy suspension, solid stability at highway speeds, six airbags, and top-notch safety systems. The petrol, diesel, and CNG engines all offer great performance, making the Nexon a good experience even on long trips.

The Smart Plus base model has a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, delivering 118 bhp. Its ARAI mileage is about 17.44 kmpl. It includes key features like LED headlamps, six airbags, ESP, and a manual gearbox. It's a great choice for its price, focusing on safety and basic features.