Bluwater Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With Integrated Marketing Agency Thundertech

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 9, 2025 12:55 pm - Bluewater Technologies Group, Inc., a leading provider of experiential marketing and event technology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with integrated marketing agency thunder::tech.

WIXOM, MI – December 9, 2025 Bluewater Technologies Group, Inc., a leading provider of experiential marketing and event technology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with integrated marketing agency thunder::tech. The collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision for creating immersive, end-to-end brand experiences that connect physical environments with digital storytelling and measurable engagement.

Founded in 1985, Bluewater has built a national reputation for delivering impactful experiential moments through live event production, AV integration, LED display solutions, experiential installations, and large-scale system deployments. With more than 200 employees and a vertically integrated structure, Bluewater provides a seamless journey from concept to execution, including strategic ideation, scenic fabrication, custom activations, installation, and digital content creation. Its work spans multiple sectors-sports and entertainment, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology-and includes award-winning activations at CES, NCAA Final Four, and the Essence Festival. Bluewater is also a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

thunder::tech, an integrated marketing agency with deep capabilities in brand strategy, digital experiences, creative campaigns, media, and integrated communications, selected Bluewater as a partner to expand its offerings into live and experiential activations. Bluewater's production expertise, national reach, and experience-driven approach offer a direct complement to thunder::tech's strengths in marketing performance, digital storytelling, and audience engagement. Together, the companies will provide clients with a unified solution that moves from initial creative ideation through physical activation, and into digital amplification and sustained momentum.

The partnership is rooted in a mutual commitment to innovation and a shared understanding of how brands increasingly need seamless integration between their experiential presence and their marketing ecosystem. Bluewater brings unmatched production and execution capabilities, while thunder::tech contributes a robust strategic and creative framework that helps organizations translate experiences into measurable awareness, engagement, and long-term impact. This collaboration allows both organizations to fill strategic gaps in the market by offering brands a more complete and cohesive approach to experiential and integrated marketing.

Both teams identified strong opportunities for crossover, particularly in sectors where Bluewater maintains deep ties such as sports and entertainment, financial services, and event production; areas that align with thunder::tech's growth priorities. Likewise, thunder::tech's established presence in Ohio and surrounding regions provides Bluewater with an expanded geographic reach and new opportunities to support clients in the Midwest. The companies also highlight a shared entrepreneurial culture and collaborative mindset, enabling joint ideation, co-marketing, and combined project execution across a wide range of scopes, from $10,000 concepting engagements to large-scale $500,000+ installations and integrated campaigns.

Through this partnership, thunder::tech will broaden its ability to support clients with physical and experiential activations, enhancing its already diverse portfolio of marketing services. Bluewater, in turn, gains a strategic partner to help elevate its story, strengthen its marketing presence, and pursue opportunities where integrated communications and digital amplification are key components of RFP requirements. Together, Bluewater and thunder::tech will deliver fully connected brand experiences that blend creativity, technology, and strategic insight to help clients make meaningful and lasting impressions.

For more information about Bluewater Technologies and its innovative solutions, please visit To learn more about thunder::tech visit