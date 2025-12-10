Amendment To Battery Cell Supply Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (10 December 2025 – Oslo, Norway) Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Hexagon Purus (“the“Company”) on 18 April 2023 and 25 October 2024, where Hexagon Purus Systems USA LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, signed a multi-year agreement for the supply of lithium-ion battery cells and the subsequent amendment of its terms.

Hexagon Purus Systems USA LLC has today entered into a second amendment to the supply agreement with its battery cell supplier. Under this amended agreement, the previously outstanding pre-payment obligation of USD 12.9 million is removed in full, while continued supply of battery cells to Hexagon Purus is ensured. Furthermore, any Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives or credits that may arise from the supplier's production of battery cells will accrue to the supplier.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

