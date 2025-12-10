Nvidia's China-Bound H200 Chips To Undergo US Security Screening: Report

The Nvidia H200 AI chips that the U.S. has agreed to allow for export to China will reportedly first be routed through the United States for a national-security review, marking an unusual step that underscores the scrutiny around the Trump administration's decision to permit the sales.

The chips will be manufactured mainly in Taiwan before traveling to the U.S., where the government is set to take a 25% cut of the sales, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Officials are weighing legal structures that avoid the appearance of an export tax, which is barred under the Constitution, the report said.

