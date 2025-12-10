Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nvidia's China-Bound H200 Chips To Undergo US Security Screening: Report

Nvidia's China-Bound H200 Chips To Undergo US Security Screening: Report


2025-12-10 12:39:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Nvidia H200 AI chips that the U.S. has agreed to allow for export to China will reportedly first be routed through the United States for a national-security review, marking an unusual step that underscores the scrutiny around the Trump administration's decision to permit the sales.

The chips will be manufactured mainly in Taiwan before traveling to the U.S., where the government is set to take a 25% cut of the sales, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Officials are weighing legal structures that avoid the appearance of an export tax, which is barred under the Constitution, the report said. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN10122025007385015968ID1110461605



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search