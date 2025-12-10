Vande Mataram's 150-Year Legacy Celebrated With Gajendra Shekhawat

Celebrating 150 Years of Vande Mataram

A ceremony to pay tribute to national heritage and mark the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram was held on Tuesday, highlighting the song's timeless relevance and patriotic emotion with Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest.

The event commenced with a 'heartfelt tribute' to India's cultural awakening, followed by a powerful collective rendition of "Vande Mataram" to mark its 150-year legacy. A meaningful conversation explored the song's timeless relevance and the patriotic emotion it continues to evoke across generations, according to the official press release.

The occasion was graced by the Minister of Culture, Government of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, as the Chief Guest. According to the release, his presence added immense prestige to the evening, which celebrated India's march toward industrial self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) and the values that underpin the nation's cultural identity, courage, perseverance, sacrifice, and innovation.

Biography of Industrialist JK Jain Unveiled

According to the release, leaders from industry, culture, and public life gathered to celebrate a 'unique confluence of national pride, cultural heritage, and an extraordinary personal journey.' The event marked the formal launch of the book "ON UNWAVERING JOURNEY OF JK JAIN: Where Light Shines -- Destiny Follows," chronicling the life and legacy of JK Jain, Managing Trustee, FIEM Foundation.

According to the release, the highlight of the evening was the unveiling of JK Jain's biography, an 'inspiring story of unwavering determination, resilience, and remarkable resurgence'. The press release said, "From humble beginnings to becoming a pivotal force in strengthening India's auto-lighting industry, Jain's journey symbolises how vision and perseverance can transform challenges into milestones. The book captures this odyssey--from heights to hardships and from hardships back to greater heights, making it a compelling narrative of personal and national transformation."

Speaking at the launch, the hosts highlighted how stories like Jain's reflect the ethos of a new India, an India rising confidently on the pillars of innovation, industry, and self-belief.

According to the release, the event concluded with a call to honour and spread the message of such extraordinary journeys that inspire individuals and industries alike to contribute to a self-reliant, progressive India. (ANI)

