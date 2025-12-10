Scientists Reveal New State Of Matter Where Atoms Mimic Solid And Liquid Together

In a breakthrough that reshapes our understanding of materials, researchers have identified a new state of matter known as a corralled supercooled liquid. In this unusual form, atoms behave partly like a solid and partly like a liquid something never seen before.

Normally, atoms in a liquid move freely, constantly shifting like people in a crowd. But scientists found that when metal nanoparticles such as platinum or gold are heated on an atom-thin sheet of graphene, some atoms become trapped at tiny defects. Using targeted electron blasts, researchers were able to freeze even more atoms in place, eventually building a ring of immobile atoms around a droplet of molten metal.

Liquid Metal That Refuses to Freeze

This atomic“corral” stops crystals from forming a key part of the process that turns a liquid into a solid. As a result, the metal remains liquid hundreds of degrees below its normal freezing point. Platinum, for example, stayed molten at around 350°C, more than 1,000°C colder than usual.

When the trapped liquid finally solidifies, it forms an amorphous, glass-like structure instead of the typical crystal lattice. Scientists say this opens a path to creating new types of materials that blend the strength of solids with the mobility of liquids.

A Potential Game-Changer for Catalysts

Because metals like platinum are essential for industrial catalysts, discovering a way to tune their atomic behaviour could transform how catalytic materials are designed. Researchers believe this new state of matter might lead to self-cleaning, longer-lasting catalysts and a deeper understanding of how reactions occur on metal surfaces.

The study, published in ACS Nano, marks a profound step toward engineering matter at the smallest possible scale atom by atom.