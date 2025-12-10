Happy Wanderers Indore Win Boys', Girls' Titles At Jr State Kho Kho C'ship

Happy Wanderers Indore Emerge Champions

Happy Wanderers, Indore emerged as champions in both boys' and girls' categories at the 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship, organised by the District Kho Kho Association, Sheopur, under the aegis of Madhya Bharat Kho Kho Association. The championship, which concluded recently, featured 18 teams: ten boys and eight girls. In the boys' category, Rambag Club, Indore, secured the runner-up position, while Sheopur placed third. In the girls' category, Sheopur was the runner-up, while Rambag Club, Indore, placed third. Over 300 athletes participated in the Championship, a release said.

Outstanding Player Awards

The championship recognised outstanding players, including Sumit Jariya as Best Player of the Tournament, Vipul Damor as Best Defender, and Adarsh as Best Attacker in the boys' category. In the girls' category, Angle Daur was named Amazing Player, Era Bhatt as Best Defender, Durgesh as Best Attacker, and Seemran as Best All-rounder.

Fostering Kho Kho Talent

"The Junior Championship is a platform to identify and promote young talent in Kho Kho. The participation is a testament to increasing interest of youth in the indigenous sport of Kho Kho and their inclination towards choosing it as a career option in the field of sports," said Nitin Kothari, Secretary, Madhya Bharat Kho Kho Association. (ANI)

