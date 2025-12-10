Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Satya Nadella Announces Microsoft's $17.5 B Commitment To Build India's AI Infrastructure

Satya Nadella Announces Microsoft's $17.5 B Commitment To Build India's AI Infrastructure


2025-12-10 12:38:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has committed a record‐breaking $17.5 billion to India, marking its biggest investment ever in Asia. 

In a post on the X platform, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the investment will help India in its push to build out cloud and AI infrastructure, boost local digital skills, and reinforce India's sovereign capacities in technology.

Earlier in 2025, Microsoft announced a $3 billion package to scale Azure cloud and AI services in India over two years, with plans to train 10 million people in AI and cloud skills by 2030. 

Microsoft's stock inched 0.01% in Tuesday's premarket. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN10122025007385015968ID1110461532



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search