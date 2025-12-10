Satya Nadella Announces Microsoft's $17.5 B Commitment To Build India's AI Infrastructure

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has committed a record‐breaking $17.5 billion to India, marking its biggest investment ever in Asia.

In a post on the X platform, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the investment will help India in its push to build out cloud and AI infrastructure, boost local digital skills, and reinforce India's sovereign capacities in technology.

Earlier in 2025, Microsoft announced a $3 billion package to scale Azure cloud and AI services in India over two years, with plans to train 10 million people in AI and cloud skills by 2030.

Microsoft's stock inched 0.01% in Tuesday's premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.