Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Sharp Temperature Drop Cold Wave Warning Issued For 11 Districts

The weather department has issued a severe cold wave warning for Maharashtra between December 9 and 11. Temperatures are expected to drop to 7 degrees Celsius in 11 districts of North Maharashtra, West Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Mumbai and Konkan, getting colder

Mumbai and its suburbs have seen a big temperature drop. The sky will be clear on Dec 10.

Min temp: 15°C

Other parts of Konkan will see similar conditions.

The cold will get more intense in Pune, Solapur, and nearby areas.

Pune temp: 8°C, dropping to 7°C in the next two days.

Solapur: Yellow alert.

People must take precautions.

A big temperature drop is expected in North Maharashtra districts.

Nashik: 7°C

Jalgaon: 6°C

A severe cold warning is issued for Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahmednagar.

Marathwada is seeing a huge weather contrast: biting cold mornings and nights, but sharp sun during the day.

Yellow alert: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani.

The cold in Vidarbha has eased slightly, but the chill remains.

Nagpur: 9°C

Amravati: 11°C

No cold wave on Dec 10 in Vidarbha, but temperatures will stay low.

The cold wave warning is still active in many parts of the state. The administration advises the elderly, children, and those with health issues to take extra precautions.