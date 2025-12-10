Aishwarya Rai Rejected Two Iconic South Films-Here They Are

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai shone as a star heroine in Bollywood. However, she missed out on two industry-hit films in the South. Let's find out what those movies were.

Aishwarya Rai, after her Hindi success, did many Tamil films, starting with 'Iruvar'. She missed two massive industry hits, one in Tamil and one in Telugu, big career mistakes.

Aishwarya was offered the negative role of Neelambari opposite Rajinikanth in 'Narasimha' (Padayappa). As she was new, she feared a negative role would hurt her career and rejected it.

The role of Neelambari in 'Narasimha' went to Ramya Krishnan, who was amazing. The film was a huge blockbuster. The role, rejected by others, became a turning point for Ramya's career.

Aishwarya missed the Telugu industry hit 'Premante Idera' with Venkatesh. She initially agreed but backed out last minute. The role went to Preity Zinta, and the film was a huge success.

Aishwarya missed two huge South blockbusters, a big mistake that could have changed her career there. She stuck to Hindi but later starred with Rajinikanth in the hit film 'Robo'.