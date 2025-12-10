King To Mahavatar: Deepika Padukone's Next 6 Big Bollywood Films To Watch Out For

Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Movies: Reports confirm that Deepika Padukone has been finalized for Mahavatar. Let's take a look at the other films she will star in, giving fans plenty to look forward to in 2026.

According to media reports, Deepika Padukone is set to make a major impact in Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Mahavatar. The makers are expected to officially announce her involvement soon, creating excitement among fans and the film industry.

Deepika Padukone will play the lead role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. The makers had earlier released a teaser, giving fans a glimpse of the much-anticipated movie and generating excitement ahead of its release.

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will share the screen in Tiger vs Pathaan. Deepika Padukone is also set to appear as the female lead, promising a high-octane blockbuster for fans.

Deepika Padukone is reportedly set to appear in Brahmāstra Part 2: Dev, though the makers have yet to make an official announcement, leaving fans eagerly anticipating confirmation of her role in the highly awaited sequel.

Deepika Padukone starred in the blockbuster film Pathaan and has now been confirmed to reprise her role in its upcoming sequel, generating excitement among fans for the continuation of the hit franchise.

The upcoming film AA22xA6, directed by Atlee Kumar, will star Allu Arjun alongside Deepika Padukone, marking another high-profile collaboration and generating buzz among fans for this much-anticipated project.