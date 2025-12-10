HMW Law-Ohio Trial Attorneys Launches Safe Ride Giveaway For New Year's Eve

Cleveland, Ohio – In an effort to keep Cleveland roads safer this New Year's Eve, HMW Law-Ohio Trial Attorneys is stepping up with its first-ever Uber and Lyft voucher giveaway, aimed at reducing impaired driving during one of the most dangerous holidays of the year.

HMW Law's New Year Safe Ride Campaign offers 100 free Uber or Lyft vouchers, helping participants get home safely after their celebrations. Each voucher is valued at $20 and can be used through Uber or Lyft between 5:00 PM on December 31, 2025, and 11:59 PM on January 1, 2026.

Reserve your voucher by December 29, 2025, by completing the form on HMW Law's campaign page.

“We see too many cases that start with one avoidable decision,” said Brandon Henderson, managing partner of HMW Law.“This campaign is about giving people an easy, no-excuses option. If we can help one person make the safer choice, it's worth it.”

Taking Action During a High-Risk Holiday

The National Safety Council projects nearly 375 traffic fatalities nationwide over the New Year's holiday period, with drunk driving as a leading cause. In response, HMW Law-The Ohio Trial Attorneys is encouraging people to plan ahead and use rideshare services to avoid tragic consequences.

Open to residents in Cleveland and surrounding areas, the firm's campaign seeks to prevent DUI-related incidents and support community well-being through direct action.



Sign Up by December 29: Complete the short form on HMW Law's campaign page to reserve your voucher.

Use on New Year's Eve or Day: Vouchers are valid for Uber or Lyft from December 31 at 5:00 PM through January 1 at 11:59 PM. One Per Person: Limited quantity available-early sign-ups encouraged.

How to Participate

Based in Cleveland, HMW Law focuses exclusively on criminal defense and personal injury cases, fighting for clients with unmatched compassion and conviction. Whether you're facing the scariest moment of your life or recovering from serious harm, HMW attorneys are known for being responsive, collaborative, and relentless in their advocacy. Damn Right, We Fight!TM isn't just a catchphrase-it's how they show up for their clients every day.

HMW Law-Ohio Trial Attorneys

1231 Superior Ave, Suite 200, Cleveland, OH, 44114

(216)533-2913

Press Contact: Brandon Henderson

