Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vera Xia

Vera Xia


2025-12-10 12:06:12
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Design and Urban Technology, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Vera is a Lecturer in Design and Urban Technologies at the University of Sydney's School of Architecture, Design and Planning. She holds a PhD in urban and regional planning and researches how digital technologies are being used, applied, and adapted in everyday life, public spaces, and urban infrastructure. Her current work explores urban technologies, including smart street furniture, social fitness apps, light festivals, and smart greenhouses, and how they're reshaping cities and social experiences for both human and non-human actors.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Design and Technology, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2024 University of Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

MENAFN10122025000199003603ID1110461427



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search