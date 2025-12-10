Vera Xia
- Lecturer in Design and Urban Technology, University of Sydney
Vera is a Lecturer in Design and Urban Technologies at the University of Sydney's School of Architecture, Design and Planning. She holds a PhD in urban and regional planning and researches how digital technologies are being used, applied, and adapted in everyday life, public spaces, and urban infrastructure. Her current work explores urban technologies, including smart street furniture, social fitness apps, light festivals, and smart greenhouses, and how they're reshaping cities and social experiences for both human and non-human actors.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Design and Technology, University of Sydney
- 2024 University of Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy
