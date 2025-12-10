Goa Nightclub Fire: Key Accused Ajay Gupta Detained In Delhi As Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice Against Luthra Bros

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ajay Gupta, a key accused in the fire incident at the restaurant-cum-bar in North Goa that claimed 25 lives, was arrested in New Delhi by the Goa police on Tuesday.

Gupta is one of the four owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. According to a PTI report, Gupta will be taken to Goa on Wednesday for questioning.

The development comes days after a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at the nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant.

According to ANI, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta, one of the four owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, after he went absconding. A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Gupta after a Goa police team failed to find him at his residence, ANI reported.

"We later managed to detain him in Delhi," the official said, adding that Gupta would be placed under arrest after the completion of formalities to bring him to Goa.

"Gupta will be flown to Goa on Wednesday for interrogation," the official said.

The Goa government formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Blue Corner Notice against Luthra bros

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place.

The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

An LOC has been issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner of the nightclub who is a British citizen, according to police.

Five arrested so far

The police have so far arrested five persons - the nightclub's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.

Goa admin demolishes Romeo Lane at Vagator

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."

"Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)