From Akkermansia Muciniphila Strains To Precision Health: Biogrowing Showcases Comprehensive Probiotic Solutions At Fi Europe 2025

At the recently concluded Fi Europe 2025, BioGrowing, a leading Chinese probiotics comprehensive solution provider, showcased its groundbreaking Akkermansia muciniphila double star strains, the Flora-Focus® star strain series, and other innovative products. The exhibition highlighted BioGrowing's expertise in R&D, production, and application of probiotics, reinforcing its commitment to advancing global microbiome health with feasible solutions.







As metabolic health gains global attention, Akkermansia muciniphila-a next-generation probiotic-has demonstrated significant potential in weight management and metabolic regulation. BioGrowing brought two new Akkermansia muciniphila strains to Fi Europe, drawing keen attention and active inquiries from the visitors. The company has successfully overcome key industrialization challenges through proprietary equipment enhancements and innovative fermentation processes, upgrading the entire production chain-fermentation, centrifugation, and freeze-drying-for providing high-quality, cost-effective Akkermansia muciniphila products to the global market.







A kkermansia muciniphila WST01, a clinically validated live strain, has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in a 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving overweight/obese type 2 diabetics, showing significant reductions in body weight, BMI, HbA1c, visceral fat mass, and LDL-C, etc. The related research was published in Cell Metabolism. Akkermansia muciniphila WST01 achieved Self-GRAS status and patents across 13 countries and regions.

AKKBG-001 ® is a heat-killed strain sourced from healthy human intestines in Kashgar, Xinjiang, produced by BioGrowing's proprietary anaerobic fermentation and high-fidelity inactivation technologies to ensure purity and safety. Free of resistance or virulence genes, it holds trademarks across China, the EU, Australia, and New Zealand. Studies indicate it promotes fat decomposition, inhibits fat absorption, and enhances energy metabolism.

Both Akkermansia muciniphila strains have achieved mass production. The company featured its 30 billion TFU high-purity AKKBG-001® and 30 billion AFU high-purity WST01 capsules at the booth, offering scalable production and customizable formulation solutions for weight management.







BioGrowing's Flora- F ocus ® star strains portfolio covers 9 health domains: gut health, oral health, immunity, weight management, female care, skin health, blood glucose management, blood pressure improvement, and Anti-H. pylori. The highlights include:

Flora- F ocus ® Female Care Solution: Featuring Lactobacillus crispatus Lc-G22, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus Lr-G14, and Lactobacillus johnsonii LJ-G55, clinically proven to inhibit pathogens and alleviate vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Heat-Resistant Weizmannia coagulans BC-G44: Withstands 140°C (5 min, 86.85% survival), retains 96.4% viability after 2 years at room temperature, and survives gastric acid (pH 2.0, 86.05% survival). GRAS-certified, BC-G44 and its supernatant excel in gut health, immunity, and sports nutrition applications.







Additionally, OralBubbleTM Probiotic Microbubble Lozenge captivated booth visitors with 10 billion CFU of oral-targeted probiotics such as Lacticaseibacillus paracasei LPc-G110 and Ligilactobacillus salivarius LS-G60. Clinically validated to address 8 oral health issues including plaque, gingivitis, and bad breath, this product integrates professional health management into daily routines.

BioGrowing, leveraging over 20 years of expertise and maintaining a repository of 50,000+ proprietary probiotic strains, has expanded its global footprint to 80+ countries. Recognized as a Top 3 immune health and Top 5 digestive probiotic supplier across APAC, the company's participation in Fi Europe 2025 reinforced its leadership in probiotic innovation. Notably, BioGrowing has been awarded the“Shanghai Qingpu Certified Smart Factory” designation, integrating advanced automated production systems to enhance manufacturing precision and scalability.







By synergizing cutting-edge research with practical applications-such as updated high-density fermentation and non-dairy freeze-drying technologies-BioGrowing will continue to drive sustainable industry growth and support global health with innovative solutions.

About BioGrowing​

BioGrowing Co., Ltd. is a probiotics comprehensive solution provider focused on the research, development, production and sales of high-quality probiotic products. As one of the largest probiotic production bases in Asia, the company offers a product range covering probiotic powders, starter cultures, functional foods, and derivative products which are widely used in food, medicine and healthcare, daily chemicals, aquaculture, and many other fields. BioGrowing maintains a repository of over 50,000 probiotic strains, each with independent intellectual property rights. The products have been successfully exported to over 80 countries, including 22 out of the 27 EU member nations. With“BioGrowing, Reliable for a Better World” as its core value, BioGrowing is committed to probiotics' research, development, and innovation, moving continuously towards the vision of a“global leading probiotics manufacturer” and providing customers with a full range of product solutions and high-quality services.







