Tapestry Opens Internship & Apprenticeship Program Applications For 2026

At Tapestry, attracting top talent is about more than describing a role and its responsibilities – it's about giving early-career candidates a real glimpse into how they can unlock their full potential and contribute to an inclusive culture. That's why internships and apprenticeships sit at the center of Tapestry's talent strategy, not to the side. They bring different perspectives into Tapestry, as well as its brands, Coach and kate spade new york, while giving early-career talent hands-on experience, mentorship, and a clear sense of how they can continue to grow over time.

For 2026, the doors are officially open:



Corporate Summer Internship Program (10 weeks): Welcomes rising juniors and seniors, graduating seniors, students in specialized programs, and master's students who attend school in the U.S. and are eligible to work in the U.S. Applications are due January 12.

Design Apprentice Program (12 months, full-time): Design-minded talent works side-by-side with seasoned designers, learn the full design process, and complete a final project. A portfolio is required, and applications are due February 2. Store Leadership Internships: Expanded across more U.S. Coach and kate spade new york locations, these in-store programs take rising seniors, recent graduates, and graduate students behind the scenes of retail leadership. Applications go live the week of December 15 and close February 9.

Year-round, Tapestry's Talent Acquisition team works hard to make these pathways more inclusive and intentional – running hiring workshops to reduce bias, elevating retail recruiting, and partnering with schools like the High School of Fashion Industries and the College for Creative Studies to create more opportunities for the next generation of designers.

If you're an early-career candidate, now is the time to join a company where your voice is valued, your ambitions are supported, and your work is recognized.

Learn more and apply here: .