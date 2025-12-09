Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
United States And Republic Of Korea To Host Senior Economic Dialogue


2025-12-09 11:00:28
The U.S. Department of State will host the U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Senior Economic Dialogue (SED) on December 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Under Secretary for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will meet with ROK Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina to discuss ways to advance bilateral economic and industrial cooperation, including cooperation under the U.S.-ROK Strategic Trade and Investment Deal.

This SED – which is the tenth such dialogue between the two countries – follows President Trump's historic October 29-30 State Visit to Gyeongju and underscores our commitment to advancing a future-focused agenda in the U.S.-ROK Alliance, which serves as the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Department of State

