Qazaq Kalium Report Construction Of The“Satimola” Deposit Is Progressing Rapidly

Construction of a major complex for the production of potassium salts and boric acid has begun at the"Satimola" deposit, located in the Taipaq rural district of the Atyrau region's Akzhaik district in West Kazakhstan. This is one of the largest projects within the President's initiative to increase industrial capacity.

The total investment in the project amounts to USD 2.4 billion. As of October 1, 2025, more than 25 billion tenge has been spent during the initial phase. The deposit covers 36,000 hectares. Modern and environmentally friendly technologies are being used in the construction. The project will be implemented between 2024 and 2035, with production expected to begin in early 2028. During construction, 1,500 people will be employed, and once the plant is operational, more than 4,000 people will have permanent jobs.







Once the enterprise reaches full capacity, Kazakhstan will join the world's top five producers of potassium fertilizers, capturing around 14% of the global market. This means an annual output of 6 million tons.

As of October 2025, excavation and drilling work at the site is progressing rapidly:

- The monitoring well for the 490-meter-deep shaft has been fully drilled

- 380 meters of the 705-meter skip shaft have been drilled

- Excavation of the pit for the cage shaft is nearing the projected level

In addition, design documents for engineering infrastructure - gas, water, power networks, and road systems - have been fully prepared and have received positive interdepartmental expert review.

Currently, the construction site is operating with 4 excavators, 10 dump trucks, 2 front loaders, 1 grader, 1 roller, 1 bulldozer, and 2 water trucks. Site leveling and soil placement works have been completed, and the installation of fencing and preparation of building foundations has begun.

In terms of residential infrastructure, dormitories, a canteen, a medical station, and administrative units are being built in the shift camp for company personnel. Existing buildings are undergoing renovation and upgrades to engineering systems. Thus, along with the plant itself, the foundations of other key facilities are also being laid.

For more information about the deposit and Qazaq Kalium LTD, please contact the Public Relations Department of the Qazaq Stroy Group of Companies below.