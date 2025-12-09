MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Mytelligent today announced ORAION, a screen-less, voice-activated AI wearable that is magnetically attached to clothing, designed to reduce screen time while keeping users connected. ORAION will be available for pre-order on Indiegogo starting January 8, 2026. ORAION enables users to stay present, engaged, and connected by minimizing technological interference. ORAION connects to smartphones via Bluetooth-no SIM card or subscription required.







Mytelligent Introduces ORAION: The All-in-One AI Personal Assistant That Redefines Human-Technology Interaction

In an age of digital distraction, ORAION offers ambient AI assistance. "We asked: What if technology could improve lives without pulling people away? What if it could provide intelligence, assistance, and connection... seamlessly?" says Dor Lin, Founder and CEO of Mytelligent. "ORAION is our answer, enabling true presence by being there when needed, and blending in when not."

Mytelligent OS: The OS for an AI-Driven World

The technology behind ORAION is Mytelligent OS, the intelligent core built specifically for ambient, AI-powered interactions. This proprietary operating system is powered by a hybrid AI system. With a Local AI Engine for offline responsiveness and privacy and secure cloud intelligence when online and needed, ORAION is designed to deliver seamless, intelligent interactions.

Seamless Interaction, Hands-Free by Design

ORAION features a minimalist, screen-less design. It eliminates the need to pull out a phone, resting discreetly and securely on clothing via a magnetic Anchor. This shifts interaction from visual absorption to intuitive, hands-free engagement.

Key Capabilities of ORAION:



Information Retrieval: Instantly access facts and data without breaking focus.

Effortless Communication: Send messages and make phone calls with voice commands.

Object Recognition: Understand surroundings, identify objects and gain insights.

Live Language Translation: Break down barriers with real-time understanding across languages.

Advanced Media Capture: Effortlessly record high-quality videos and photos hands-free.

Instant Note Taking: Transform spoken thoughts into instant text.

Real-time Navigation: Receive hands-free guidance, keeping eyes on the world, not a screen. Future capabilities include the innovative Vision Assistant, designed to aid visually impaired users in navigating their environment safely and independently, with more features under development.

From capturing candid moments hands-free to getting real-time translations while traveling, ORAION keeps eyes on the world, not a screen.

Design, Comfort and Power

ORAION is sleek, circular, and lightweight-just 60mm in diameter, 17mm thin, and 45g in weight. The Anchor is just 3mm thin-designed for all-day wear. The charging case provides up to 5 full charges, ensuring all-day reliability.

The Mytelligent App: The Control Center

Complementing the hardware, the Mytelligent App on smartphones serves as ORAION's intuitive dashboard. Here, users can name their ORAION, manage settings, track location, review interactions and media, and set privacy controls, putting full control at their fingertips. ORAION includes LED indicators and simple controls for the camera and audio, so people nearby know when it's active.

Availability

ORAION will launch for pre-order on Indiegogo on January 8, 2026. Shipping is anticipated to begin by Q2 2026. Mytelligent Plus benefits include Extended Warranty, Accidental Damage Coverage, Battery Care, and other exclusive perks.

﻿About Mytelligent

Founded in 2024 by Dor Lin, a cybersecurity expert and serial entrepreneur, Mytelligent is at the forefront of redefining human-technology interaction. Guided by its core vision of empowering users with intelligent technology that enables them to live in the moment, Mytelligent is dedicated to creating solutions that not only address today's needs but also anticipate tomorrow's challenges-helping individuals live more present, connected, and informed lives.

