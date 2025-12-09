Rachael Sage To Headline Scholarship Benefit Concert And Art Exhibition In Norwalk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rachael Sage will return to Connecticut for a special benefit concert at Factory Underground on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The award-winning singer-songwriter and visual artist will debut a new album Canopy, with a showcase of her original artwork. The event will also officially launch the Rachael Sage Scholarship, empowering young women pursuing a career in music, recording, or production.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with an art show displaying Sage's own collection of vibrant paintings, many of which reflect themes from Canopy. At 7:00 p.m., Sage will take the stage for a live performance of songs from the new album.

A proud alumna of Greenwich High School, Rachael Sage has built a career as a genre-blending singer-songwriter, producer, and artist. She is the recipient of the John Lennon Songwriting Grand Prize, a 6-time Independent Music Award winner, and a Billboard-charting recording artist. Sage is known for pairing poetic lyricism with emotional depth, both in her music and in her visual art.

Media outlets have praised her uniquely warm and expressive artistry:

“Rachael Sage brings folk-pop warmth to Factory Underground in Norwalk... luminous melodies and lyrical empathy.” - Finding Connecticut

“Ms. Sage's musical style evokes comparisons to artists like Alanis Morissette, Janis Joplin, Sarah McLachlan, and the Indigo Girls. Yet, her voice and musical arrangements remain uniquely her own, leaving a lasting impression on all who experience her performance.” - InFocus Visions Magazine

The event continues Sage's long-standing creative partnership with John Shyloski of Factory Underground. Shyloski co-produced Sage's Independent Music Award–winning album Myopia and has directed several of her music videos, including“Flowers For Free” and“Canopy.” His ongoing artistic collaboration plays an integral role in bringing Sage's musical and visual concepts to life.

Event Details

What: Canopy Album Celebration - Live Performance, Art Show & Scholarship Launch

When: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. art show · 7:00 p.m. performance

Where: Factory Underground, 16 Isaacs St, Norwalk, CT 06850

Tickets / Donations: Available Here

Special Guests: Karen Zimmer and Galianna

