MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Australia has reached an important point in its move toward cleaner power, with utilities generating more electricity from renewables than from fossil fuels for the first time. October data shows renewable output at 9.88 terawatt hours, slightly higher than the 9.82 terawatt hours produced by coal and gas.The rise follows five years of strong growth in solar farms, wind projects and battery storage. Clean generation has lifted by 77% in that time, while fossil fuel output has dropped by 15%. Coal production fell to a record low last month, cutting emissions by more than 13 million tonnes compared with last year. Muhammad K. Haider, CEO of CheapBills said the shift“shows how fast the country's energy base is changing, and why households need simple ways to understand new plans and take control of their bills.”

Australia now has more than 63 gigawatts of renewable capacity, nearly double the amount recorded in 2019. In 2015, only 14% of electricity came from renewables; by the end of 2024, that share had reached 35.1%, placing Australia ahead of the Asian average and closer to global levels.

Solar farms remain the strongest contributor, growing at around 21% a year. Battery systems now hold surplus daytime power and release it when evening demand rises. This has reduced the need for coal plants to run at higher levels. Coal's share of the mix has dropped to 44% and is expected to fall further with stronger summer sunlight.

As the shift toward cleaner power continues, many households are trying to make sense of new prices and plan options.

