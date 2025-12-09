Europe HVAC Market To Surpass USD 99.27 Billion By 2030 As Record Heatwaves Accelerate Cooling Demand Arizton

According to Arizton research, Europe's HVAC market is entering a transformative phase as IoT adoption, stricter energy-efficiency norms, and growing climate challenges reshape how buildings are designed and managed. Smart controls and integrated sensor technologies are becoming central to modern building ecosystems, enhancing energy management, operational reliability, and indoor environmental quality. This momentum is set to accelerate in 2025 as both governments and private developers ramp up investments in smart, sustainable infrastructure. Valued at USD 68.80 billion in 2024, the Europe HVAC market is now projected to reach USD 99.27 billion by 2030, advancing at a robust CAGR of 6.30%.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 99.27 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 68.80 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.30%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Equipment, Heating, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, End-User, And Geography

Regional Analysis: Western Europe, Nordic, And Central & Eastern Europe (Cee)

Largest Region: Western Europe (56% Share In 2024)

Smart HVAC and IoT Innovations Drive the Next Wave of Energy-Efficient Replacements

As global energy demand continues to rise, tripling within the construction sector over the past two decades, the move toward smart, efficient, and connected HVAC solutions is accelerating. Space cooling already accounts for over 9% of global electricity use in 2024 and is set to approach 10% by 2025, pushing building owners to modernize faster than ever. Moreover, developed markets such as Europe are expected to surpass 157 million installed HVAC units by the end of 2024, driven by extreme heatwaves, stricter building energy codes, and stronger post-pandemic indoor air quality expectations. Alongside this, soaring electricity costs, where HVAC systems can consume up to 40% of peak commercial power bills, are prompting both businesses and households to replace outdated systems with smart, IoT-enabled technologies that enhance efficiency, reduce operational waste, and strengthen long-term energy management. This momentum is reshaping opportunities to lead the future of intelligent climate control.

Government Incentives Ignite Europe's Smart and Sustainable HVAC Revolution

Across Europe, a new wave of supportive government policies aimed at expanding renewable energy sources (RES) and cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is reshaping the HVAC market. Regulators are tightening decarbonization targets for both the power and transport sectors, while also moving toward future standards that may require large and mega projects to use renewable-powered appliances to qualify as green and sustainable buildings. This shift is creating strong momentum for advanced, energy-efficient HVAC solutions across residential and commercial spaces. Throughout 2024 and into 2025, accelerated incentives, stricter compliance frameworks, and renewed sustainability commitments are driving building owners and developers to adopt modern, high-performance HVAC systems that align with Europe's broader climate and energy transition goals.

Residential Sector Continues to Lead Europe's HVAC Market Growth

The residential sector remains the largest and most influential segment of Europe's HVAC market, supported by rising disposable incomes, a surge in high-rise construction, and a stronger shift toward sustainability and eco-friendly technologies. Demand is supported by steady renovation activity, interest in larger living spaces, and increasing adoption of renewable-powered systems such as geothermal HVAC. While consumers may show short-term caution in non-essential spending, long-term momentum in residential HVAC remains resilient, backed by construction growth and stronger sustainability priorities across Europe.

Regional Demand Shifts as Western Europe Strengthens Its Lead in the HVAC Market

The European HVAC market is experiencing strong momentum, driven by rising construction activity, rapid urbanization, expanding retail and industrial projects, and increased government investment in sustainable building development. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy continue to lead demand, supported by regulations encouraging eco-friendly refrigerants and smart, energy-efficient HVAC technologies. Western Europe dominates the regional landscape, accounting for over 56% of the market in 2024 and poised to grow at a 6.60% CAGR, fueled by robust commercial infrastructure and higher consumer spending power. Within this region, air conditioning systems remain the largest and fastest-growing product segment, as rising temperatures and shifting climate conditions increase the need for efficient cooling solutions.

Key Company Profiles



Aldes

Atlantic

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Group

Ostberg

Pentair

Robert Bosch

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Samsung

Siemens AG

Systemair

NIBE Group Zehnder

Other Prominent Vendors



Alfa Laval

Carrier

Honeywell International Inc

LG

Panasonic

Midea

Regal

Raytheon Technologies

Flakt Group

Swegon

VTS Group

Nuaire

Nortek

Hitachi

LU-VE

Vent-Axia

Rosenberg

S & P

Wolf

CIAT

AL-KO GROUP

Dynair

Danfoss

Lennox

Backer Springfield

Dunhambush

TCL

Trox GmbH

Stiebel Eltron

Uponor Corporation

Glen Dimplex

Ferroli

Elco Burners

BDR Thermea Group

Biddle Air Systems

Riello Group

Ingersoll Rand Camfil

Market Segmentation & Forecast

By Equipment



Heating

Air Conditioning Ventilation

By Heating



Heat Pump

Boiler Unit

Furnace Others

By Air Conditioning



RAC

CAC

Chiller

Heat Exchanger Others

By Ventilation



Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Air filter

Humidifier & Dehumidifier

Fan Coil Unit Other Ventilation Equipment

By End-user



Residential

Commercial Others

By Geography

Western Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Belgium

Ireland

Portugal Switzerland

Nordic



Norway

Denmark

Sweden Finland

Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)



Russia

Poland & Austria

Hungary

Czech Republic

Greece Slovakia

Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

U.S. HVAC Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?



How big is the Europe HVAC market?

Which region dominates the Europe HVAC market share?

What are the significant trends in the Europe HVAC market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe HVAC market? Who are the key players in the Europe HVAC market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.