Susan Troth Shines On The Cover Of New York Celebrity Magazine

MENAFN - GetNews) Also Announces the Launch of Her New Online Store.

New York, NY - Dec 9, 2025 - Lifestyle figure and emerging holiday philanthropist Susan Troth has been unveiled as the newest cover star of New York Celebrity magazine, highlighted in a feature story titled“Hope for the Holidays” The issue celebrates Troth's mission to inspire generosity, compassion, and community support during the winter season.

In the magazine's in-depth article, Troth shares her insights on cultivating hope during challenging times, the importance of human connection, and her personal commitment to uplifting families and communities throughout the holidays. With a blend of authenticity and optimism, she invites readers to reflect on the power of small acts of kindness and the meaningful impact they can create.







A New Chapter: The Launch of Susan Troth's Online Store

Coinciding with the magazine release, Troth has officially debuted her new online store, featuring a curated collection of products aligned with her lifestyle philosophy. Available now at SusanTroth the collection offers selections designed to inspire balance, comfort, and thoughtful gifting-perfectly timed for the holiday season.

Shop the full product line here:

From wellness-centered essentials to stylish seasonal items, the store reflects Troth's dedication to high-quality, purposeful products that uplift everyday life. The launch marks a significant milestone in her brand's growth and expands her ability to connect with audiences who share her focus on positivity and mindful living.

"My first products are highlighting 2 favorite messages: 'Splessed - supernaturally blessed' and 'God draws straight lines with crooked sticks'

It's great to be reminded of God's truth!", quoted Susan in an email blast to fans this week.

A Message of Inspiration for the Holidays

“I wanted this season to be about more than celebration,” Troth shares in the New York Celebrity feature.“It's about bringing hope to people who need it most, reminding each other that even in uncertainty, we have the power to make someone's day brighter.”

Her message aligns closely with the themes of the issue and her newly launched retail venture, creating a unified moment of inspiration grounded in kindness and community.

Availability

The New York Celebrity issue featuring Susan Troth is available on digital platforms now: . Her complete product collection is accessible worldwide through her official website.

For interviews, brand partnerships, or further details,

Dr. Edna Frenchwood

...

424 599-8111