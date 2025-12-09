Chicago, Illinois - Chicago divorce lawyer Russell D. Knight of The Law Office of Russell D. Knight ( ) is providing detailed guidance on how guns and other firearms are treated in Illinois divorce cases, including their classification as marital or non-marital property, the impact of Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) requirements, and the effect of orders of protection on firearm ownership. His recent educational efforts aim to help divorcing spouses understand how Illinois family law, firearm regulations, and court orders interact when gun ownership becomes a contested issue in a divorce.

In Illinois, courts must determine whether each firearm is marital or non-marital property before dividing assets in a divorce, and a Chicago divorce lawyer such as Russell D. Knight carefully examines when and how a firearm was acquired. Firearms purchased before the date of marriage are typically treated as non-marital property, while those acquired during the marriage are generally considered marital assets, subject to equitable distribution. Exceptions can apply when a gun was purchased with non-marital funds, received as a gift, or inherited. Because Illinois courts divide marital property based on what is fair rather than strictly equal, the valuation of firearms and proper documentation of their history play a critical role in negotiations and court proceedings.

The FOID requirement adds another layer to these issues, and a Chicago divorce lawyer must address who can lawfully receive any firearms awarded in a divorce judgment. Illinois law permits only FOID cardholders to possess guns, which means courts can award firearms only to parties who hold valid FOID cards. When only one spouse has a FOID card, that spouse is often the only lawful option for possession and may need to compensate the other spouse for the marital share of the guns' value. When both spouses hold FOID cards, the firearms can be divided between them, or one spouse can retain the collection with an appropriate financial offset. Catalog prices and widely available market data often guide valuation in these matters, avoiding the expense of formal appraisals.

Child safety and custody considerations also intersect with firearm ownership, and a Chicago divorce lawyer must often address these issues in parenting plans and court hearings. Illinois imposes strict storage requirements when minors may have access to a firearm, and allegations of unsafe storage can influence parenting time determinations under the best interests of the child standard. In addition, orders of protection frequently affect firearm rights during contentious divorces. An emergency or plenary order of protection can require a respondent to surrender firearms and FOID cards for the duration of the order, and certain violations or convictions can later affect the ability to obtain or retain a FOID card at all. By explaining these rules in clear terms, Russell D. Knight provides divorcing parents with practical options, including the temporary sale or transfer of firearms during the case to avoid escalated conflict.

For more than a decade, Russell D. Knight has focused his career on Illinois divorce and family law, authoring hundreds of in-depth articles on subjects ranging from property division to parenting time and orders of protection. He has been published multiple times by the Illinois State Bar Association and is frequently quoted by national media outlets on family law topics. His trial training includes advanced programs in deposition practice, trial skills, and cross-examination, and he has served as faculty for continuing legal education programs for family lawyers throughout Illinois. Through these efforts, he strives to present Illinois divorce law in a clear and accessible manner so that clients and readers can make informed decisions about their cases.

