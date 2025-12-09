Smart Shopping Cart Market Recent Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development & Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Amazon (US), Caper (US), Veeve (US), Shopic (Israel), SuperHii (China), Tracxpoint (Israel), Cust2Mate (Israel), Shekel (Israel), Faytech (US), KBST (Germany), MetroClick (US)."Smart Shopping Cart Market by Cart Type (Fully Integrated Carts, Retrofit Kits), Application Area (Shopping Malls, Supermarkets), Mode of Sale (Direct, Distributor) - Global Forecast to 2030

The Smart Shopping Cart Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% from USD 326.0 million in 2025 to USD 1,423.1 million by 2030. The growing need for an improved and seamless consumer shopping experience is the main factor propelling the growth of the smart shopping cart industry. Customers are calling for quicker checkout times, more individualized encounters, and an easy-to-use shopping list management system because they want the ease and quickness of online purchasing to translate to physical stores. By providing real-time basket totals, customized promotions, and the option to avoid traditional checkout queues, smart carts directly meet these changing expectations.

Smart shopping carts are increasingly adopted because they generate in-depth, real-time insights into shopper behavior, dwell times, and product interactions. Retailers leverage this data to refine planograms, optimize shelf placements, improve category strategies, and personalize in-store promotions. The ability to track live basket composition and shopping flows also helps retailers anticipate demand, reduce stockouts, and support smarter replenishment planning. As data-driven retail strategies become more critical, smart carts serve as a high-value intelligence tool that complements existing analytics platforms. This growing focus on operational analytics, customer segmentation, and targeted engagement is accelerating market demand across global retail chains.

“Supermarkets segment is expected to have fastest growth during forecast period.”

Supermarkets are the leading adopters of smart shopping carts, primarily due to their vast product assortments, substantial basket sizes, and ongoing pursuit of operational efficiency. This advanced technology facilitates swift item recognition, offers dynamic pricing updates, and enables direct in-cart payment, effectively eliminating the need for traditional checkout queues. Retailers gain significantly from granular behavioral analytics, which enable them to understand popular customer routes, the time spent in various areas, and interactions with products. This understanding, in turn, helps optimize inventory placement and store layouts. Recent trials within prominent regional chains consistently demonstrate growing shopper confidence in automated cart systems, particularly when they deliver precise running totals and user-friendly interfaces.

“Fully integrated cart segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.”

Fully integrated smart carts are purpose-built shopping carts designed from the ground up with embedded sensors, cameras, weight modules, touch displays, and payment systems. These carts offer the highest level of automation and are engineered for accuracy, durability, and seamless customer experience. Retailers with high foot traffic, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, are increasingly adopting fully integrated carts to reduce queue times, enhance in-store efficiency, and gather richer insights into customer behavior. Leading deployments include Caper's smart carts at Kroger, Schnucks, and ShopRite; Veeve's deployments in Albertsons; and Amazon's Dash Cart in Amazon Fresh locations. Although these carts require higher upfront investment and replacement of existing cart fleets, they remain the preferred choice for retailers seeking an advanced, end-to-end automation solution with long-term ROI through enhanced customer satisfaction, increased basket value, and reduced operational overhead.

“Asia Pacific to register fastest growth during forecast period.”

Asia Pacific's smart shopping cart market growth is significantly influenced by its unique blend of technological advancement and diverse market dynamics. The region's strong emphasis on smart city initiatives often includes pilot programs for smart retail solutions, creating a fertile ground for the adoption of smart carts. Furthermore, the high concentration of mobile-first consumers in countries such as India and China, who are accustomed to digital payments and personalized online experiences, readily adopt smart carts as an extension of their digital lifestyle. Manufacturers in this region are prioritizing cost-effective and scalable solutions, often integrating local language support and payment systems specific to individual markets. The focus extends to developing smaller, more agile smart baskets suitable for convenience stores, which are prevalent across Asian cities. This combination of government support, tech-savvy consumers, and adaptable local innovation positions Asia Pacific as a powerhouse for future smart shopping cart market development.

Unique Features in the Smart Shopping Cart Market

Modern smart carts are packed with IoT sensors (weight sensors, RFID/NFC readers, barcode scanners, temperature monitors) that continually feed data to store systems. This connectivity enables live monitoring of cart status, item detection, and alerts for spills, low-battery or tampering - turning every cart into a data-collecting edge device.

Real-time inventory and shelf sync. Smart carts link to the store's inventory system so product availability, promotions, and price changes update instantly on the cart display. That reduces out-of-stock surprises, helps customers make informed swaps, and allows stores to trigger restock workflows based on in-aisle demand.

Cashier-less checkout & automatic billing. Many carts support seamless checkout via automatic item tallying (weight + RFID + vision) or direct app/payment integration so customers can leave the store without waiting in line. This drives faster throughput, higher basket conversion, and improved customer satisfaction when accuracy is high.

Personalization & loyalty integration. When paired with shopper profiles or mobile apps, carts can surface personalized offers, recipe suggestions, and loyalty points in real time. Personalization increases average order value and makes promotions more relevant - e.g., suggesting substitutes if a shopper's usual brand is out of stock.

Major Highlights of the Smart Shopping Cart Market

Rapid adoption driven by cashier-less retail trends. The market is witnessing strong momentum as retailers accelerate the shift toward frictionless and queue-free shopping experiences. Rising consumer preference for faster checkout and the need to reduce billing bottlenecks are pushing stores to integrate smart cart systems at scale.

Advances in AI, computer vision, and IoT transforming cart intelligence. Continuous improvements in cameras, weight sensors, RFID, and AI algorithms are enhancing item detection accuracy and reducing scanning errors. These advancements are making smart carts more reliable, affordable, and suitable for high-traffic retail environments.

Growing demand for real-time inventory visibility. Retailers are increasingly adopting smart carts to link in-aisle shopping with live inventory tracking. This helps reduce stockouts, improves shelf replenishment accuracy, and enables dynamic pricing and promotions during the shopping journey.

Strong integration with digital payments and loyalty ecosystems. As contactless and mobile payments surge, smart carts are becoming central to omnichannel retail. Their ability to sync with loyalty apps, personalized offers, and in-cart digital receipts is improving customer engagement and boosting average basket size.

Top Companies in the Smart Shopping Cart Market

Various globally established players, such as Caper (US), SuperHii (China), Retail AI (Japan), Amazon (US), and Shopic (Israel), lead the smart shopping cart market. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches/enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the enterprise AI and generative applications market.

Amazon

Amazon, a global e-commerce and cloud computing giant, has strategically positioned itself in the smart shopping cart market through its Amazon Dash Cart solution, which integrates advanced artificial intelligence, computer vision algorithms, and sensor fusion technology to enable cashier-less checkout experiences at its owned retail locations, including Whole Foods Markets and Amazon Fresh stores. As a market leader with significant technological resources and infrastructure, Amazon leverages its existing ecosystem, which encompasses app integration, payment systems, and loyalty programs, to develop and deploy proprietary smart cart technology. The company's strategic approach prioritizes frictionless shopping experiences while collecting valuable first-party customer data, with a notable transition from expensive“Just Walk Out” ceiling camera technology to more cost-effective and scalable smart cart deployments that expand beyond Amazon-owned retail environments to third-party retailers seeking intelligent shopping solutions.

Caper

Caper by Instacart, operating as a subsidiary of Instacart following the company's acquisition of Caper technology in 2021 for approximately USD 350 million, represents a next-generation smart shopping cart solution specifically developed for grocery retailers seeking to enhance customer experience and streamline checkout operations through advanced AI-driven item recognition and real-time engagement capabilities. Caper's role in the market centers on providing AI-powered item recognition using advanced computer vision and sensors integrated into modular hardware, deployable across diverse retail environments. This creates retail media network monetization opportunities while integrating seamlessly with loyalty program infrastructure. The company has achieved significant market penetration through aggressive retailer partnerships, expanding from approximately 20 locations in 2022 to nearly 100 cities across 15 states by 2025, establishing a presence with major retailers including Kroger, Schnucks, Coles, Wakefern-affiliated stores, and, most recently, Wegmans, positioning Caper as a market leader in North American smart shopping cart adoption.