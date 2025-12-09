Postbiotics Market Outlook (2025-2030): Latest Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, And Leading Players

MENAFN - GetNews)



The postbiotics market is forecasted to grow from USD 146.7 million in 2025 to USD 224.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the period. This strong growth is driven by rising global awareness of postbiotics and their proven benefits for digestive health, gut function, and immune support. Increasing demand for nutritious, functional food products and the rising need for high-quality animal-derived products are further fueling market expansion.

Postbiotics are gaining widespread adoption across functional foods & beverages, dietary supplements, and health-focused snacks, including yogurts, cultured dairy drinks, and fortified snack products. Continuous product innovation from manufacturers is expanding consumer options, while technological advancements now enable the integration of postbiotics into non-food categories such as cosmetics and personal care.

North America is expected to account for a 37.1% share of the postbiotics market in 2025.

By source, the yeast segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2%. By application, the dietary supplements segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

What Are Postbiotics?

Postbiotics are bioactive compounds produced when probiotics ferment dietary fibers. Unlike probiotics, which contain live microorganisms, postbiotics are non-living components such as enzymes, short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), peptides, cell wall fragments, and metabolites that deliver health benefits without requiring live bacteria.

Why Are Postbiotics Gaining Market Momentum?

Growing awareness of gut–immune health links

Increasing preference for clean-label and scientifically backed ingredients

Limitations of probiotics, such as heat sensitivity, limited shelf life, and formulation challenges Expansion of functional foods and beverages with targeted health claims

Food manufacturers and supplement brands are increasingly incorporating postbiotics into products like infant formula, sports nutrition, dairy alternatives, and medical nutrition.

Postbiotics Market by Source

Bacteria dominate the global postbiotics market, owing to their strong health benefits, formulation adaptability, and alignment with consumer trends focused on digestive wellness and overall well-being. Similar to inactivated therapeutic strains like Lactobacillus, bacterial postbiotics provide high stability, safety, and ease of standardization, making them ideal for product development in the rapidly evolving biotics sector.

Products such as Humiome (DSM-Firmenich, Netherlands) utilize heat-stabilized microbial fractions and metabolites, offering consistent, science-backed outcomes for gut health, immunity, and metabolic support.

Postbiotics Market by Application

The animal feed segment is experiencing significant growth as industries shift away from therapeutic antibiotics to preserve antibiotic efficacy. With rising demand for high-quality meat and dairy products, postbiotics are increasingly used to promote animal health and productivity.

Careful selection of postbiotic strains and culturing media is essential to developing effective formulations for animal nutrition. This trend is opening large opportunities across the animal health, dairy livestock, and meat production sectors.

Postbiotics Market by Form

superior stability

easy handling

longer shelf life compatibility with a wide range of product formulations

Dry postbiotics are less vulnerable to heat, moisture, and microbial degradation, making them ideal for dietary supplements, functional foods, pet food, and animal feed applications.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific to Record Strongest Growth

fast-paced lifestyles and growing reliance on convenience foods

higher spending on premium and fortified nutritional products

increasing awareness of digestive and immune health growing opportunities in animal health as governments prioritize livestock productivity

The region is witnessing rapid demand for dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, and postbiotic-enhanced animal feed, particularly as livestock owners shift away from Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs). As consumer health consciousness rises, postbiotic adoption across both human and animal applications is expected to accelerate quickly.

Leading Postbiotics Companies:

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (UK), BASF (Germany), Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), MCLS Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Phileo by Lesaffre (France), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Sami-Sabinsa Group. (India), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Biotenova Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), and Bioprox Healthcare (France).

The Future of Postbiotics:

The future of postbiotics looks promising, supported by ongoing clinical research and innovation in fermentation technologies. Advances in microbiome science are expected to unlock new postbiotic compounds with targeted health benefits, further accelerating their integration into mainstream nutrition and healthcare products.

With their combination of efficacy, safety, and formulation flexibility, postbiotics are well positioned to redefine the gut health landscape and shape the future of functional nutrition.

