Latest Research On End-Use Application In The Wi-Fi Chipset Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Wi-Fi Chipset Market"The global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size was estimated at USD 21.23 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 22.50 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 29.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The report " Wi-Fi Chipset Market by IEEE Standard (802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac), Band (Single & Dual Band, Triband), MIMO Configuration (SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO), End-use Application (Consumer, Smart Home, AR/VR, Networking Devices) and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030 " The global Wi-Fi chipset market is projected to be valued at USD 22.50 billion in 2025 and USD 29.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of connected devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, wearables, and smart home appliances, significantly drives the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets. As consumers and enterprises increasingly adopt IoT solutions and smart ecosystems, reliable and high-speed wireless connectivity becomes essential. This rising need for seamless connectivity is boosting the integration of Wi-Fi chipsets across a wide range of applications.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 100 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi Chipset Market"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-p

802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & 6E) segment is expected to account for largest market share in 2025

The 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & 6E) segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 due to its superior performance in high-density environments, increased speed, and enhanced network efficiency. Its ability to support multiple users simultaneously with reduced latency makes it ideal for smart homes, enterprise networks, and industrial IoT applications. Growing adoption across consumer electronics and enterprise infrastructure further strengthens its market share.

MU-MIMO configuration is projected to witness highest CAGR in Wi-Fi chipset market between 2025 and 2030.

The MU-MIMO configuration segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its capability to serve multiple devices simultaneously, enhancing network efficiency and user experience. It is increasingly adopted in enterprise networks, smart homes, and public hotspots to manage high data traffic. Its compatibility with advanced Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 and 7, further drives its demand for use in multiple applications.

Inquiry Before Buying @

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share in Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the Wi-Fi Chipset Industry

Key Players

Key Players Operating in the Wi-Fi Chipset Companies

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.