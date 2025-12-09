United Kingdom Used Car Market To Reach USD 186.10 Billion By 2030, Driven By Online Sales And Nearly New Vehicle Demand Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"United Kingdom Used Car Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on United Kingdom Used Car Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The United Kingdom Used Car Market is valued at USD 103.89 billion in 2025 and is set to reach USD 186.10 billion by 2030, advancing at an 12.15% CAGR. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.15% during the forecast period. The growth is largely supported by the increasing adoption of online sales platforms, the popularity of nearly new vehicles, and the impact of regulatory measures such as clean-air policies. As buyers continue to seek cost-effective mobility solutions, the market for pre-owned vehicles has become a critical segment of the automotive industry.

Consumer preference is gradually shifting toward certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles offered by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which provide assurances of quality and reliability. Simultaneously, digital retail models are transforming the purchasing experience, enabling buyers to access a wider inventory nationwide while reducing search costs. These factors collectively contribute to the sustained expansion of the United Kingdom used car market.

Key Market Trends

Digitalization & Online Sales: E-commerce and digital platforms allow buyers to browse, compare, and purchase vehicles online, while data-driven online-first dealers optimize inventory and reach.

Rising Demand for Nearly New Cars: Vehicles aged 0–2 years are increasingly popular due to modern features, lower depreciation, and warranties, boosting certified pre-owned programs.

Regulations & Insurance Influence: Clean-air policies and emission standards affect resale values, while telematics and subscription models shorten replacement cycles, increasing used car availability.

Shift in Vehicle Preferences: SUVs are steadily growing in popularity, and BEVs are set for rapid growth, supported by government incentives and expanding charging infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

By Vendor Type

Organized

Unorganized

By Vehicle Age

0 - 2 Years

3 - 5 Years

6 - 8 Years

More than 8 Years

By Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

Hybrid

Battery Electric

Plug-in Hybrid

Other Alt-Fuels (CNG/LPG)

By Body Type

Hatchback

Sedan

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline - Franchised Dealers

Offline - Independent Dealers

Private-to-Private

By Ownership Type

First-Owner

Second-Owner

Third-or-More Owners

By Price Band

Less than USD 7,000

USD 7,001 - USD 15,000

USD 15,000 - USD 30,000

More than 30,000

By Region

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Key Players

Auto trader Group plc

Constellation Automotive Group Ltd

Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd

Cazoo Group Ltd

Car Giant Ltd

Conclusion

The United Kingdom used car market is set for robust growth over the next several years, driven by digital sales models, the popularity of nearly new vehicles, and evolving consumer preferences. The market is expected to reach USD 186.10 billion by 2030, supported by strong demand for SUVs, electric vehicles, and mid-range price segment cars.

Dealer strategies, including the expansion of certified pre-owned programs and online sales initiatives, are essential to capturing market opportunities. Regulatory frameworks such as emissions compliance and clean-air policies further influence vehicle turnover and pricing dynamics.

