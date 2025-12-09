Retired Radiographer Completes Father's Legacy With Thrilling Space Adventure“The End Game”

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The End Game By John Robert Burton"The End Game, the thrilling finale of The Dire Straits Trilogy, completes the legacy of author John Robert Burton's father, RAF veteran Anthony Allan Burton. The story follows disgraced pilot Peter Barten as he races to stop a catastrophic threat aboard the ISS. Blending Cold War realism, space-age action, and emotional tribute, this gripping sci-fi adventure honors real Vulcan bomber history and a family's powerful legacy.

United Kingdom - December 9, 2025 - John Robert Burton announces the release of The End Game, the compelling conclusion to“The Dire Straits Trilogy” that began as his father's unfinished dream and became a son's tribute to a remarkable life.

The End Game chronicles the chaotic adventures of Flight Lieutenant Peter Barten, a disgraced RAF pilot who "borrowed" a Vulcan bomber and has since caused political and environmental chaos across two continents. Now, in his most perilous mission yet, Peter must save the world from a catastrophic threat aboard the International Space Station while somehow still being set up to take the blame.

The trilogy's origins trace back to the 1980s, when Anthony Allan Burton, a real RAF V-Force veteran who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis, penned the first two stories inspired by the Iran-Iraq conflict and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. After rewriting them in 2005, Anthony passed away in early 2006, leaving hints of a third adventure unwritten.

"I hope readers will fall in love with the Vulcan bomber the way my father did, and understand a little of what it meant to be part of that extraordinary chapter of history." - John Robert Burton

After retiring from a distinguished 37-year career as a Therapeutic Radiographer, John chose to honor his father's memory by transcribing, editing, and publishing the original stories, then completing the trilogy himself. The result is a unique mix of Cold War authenticity, space-age adventure, and deeply personal storytelling.

The End Game features advanced space technology, impossible rescues, and the series' trademark humor, all while paying tribute to the real Vulcan bombers and their crews.

John Robert Burton is a visionary storyteller whose writing blends high-concept science fiction with human emotion and sharp wit. Before becoming an author, he spent 37 years as a Therapeutic Radiographer, holding national-level roles in the UK promoting radiography and oncology services. When he's not writing, John enjoys reminiscing about his years singing in bands, though he warns audiences might not be as enthusiastic about this hobby as he is.

The Dire Straits Trilogy:



Alpha: The Choke Point

Beta: The Ultimate Choice Gamma: The End Game

The End Game will soon be available across all major platforms, including Amazon KDP, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, Apple Books, and more.