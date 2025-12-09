Grandmother's Gift Sparks Adventure In Leslie's Magic Rainboots

MENAFN - GetNews)



Put on your boots. Make a little magic. Leave the world better than you found it.

Leslie's Magic Rainboots splashes onto the scene with a heart-tugging adventure that helps kids fall in love with caring for the earth

A luminous new picture-book, Leslie's Magic Rainboots, invites children to jump in puddles, listen to the whisper of trees, and discover the quiet power of kindness. Written by Laurie Perreault, the story pairs classic“once-upon-a-time” wonder with a gentle call to stewardship, perfect for bedtime reading, classroom circles, and family shelves that favor books with soul and purpose.

At the heart of the tale is Leslie, a curious, big-hearted girl whose bright blue, polka-dotted rainboots carry a secret. Gifted through generations by her grandmother, the boots spark to life when used with a pure heart, whisking Leslie to places that need a little help. In the book's most stirring sequence, she steps into a forest where the river has run dry and the animals have lost their sparkle. With courage (and one mighty stomp), Leslie releases the water, restores the habitat, and reminds readers, young and old, that care, community, and small acts add up to real change.

“Stories can plant seeds,” Perreault believes, and this one plants them with joy. The prose glimmers with sensory detail, raindrops, starry puddles, a frog with a flower umbrella, while the pacing keeps little listeners leaning in. A grandmother's warm kitchen anchors the magic in everyday life; by the final page, kids will recognize that the most powerful enchantment is love put into motion.

A note of inspiration

The book tips its hat to artist Bri Swett, whose original“Magic Rainboots” painting sparked the story's first step, another reminder that art begets art, and imagination is contagious.

Perfect for

Parents looking for meaningful read-alouds; teachers weaving empathy and ecology into lessons; librarians seeking gentle, nature-rich adventures for storytime; and grandparents who love a tale where a special gift carries real heart.

About the Author

Laurie Perreault writes with“a heart attuned to the rhythms of nature,” crafting stories that help children build a relationship with the world around them. Her work blends whimsy with purpose, quietly encouraging climate awareness and everyday acts of care. Leslie's Magic Rainboots is the beginning of a larger journey; one that invites families to keep exploring, keep helping, and keep believing that wonder can change the world.

Availability

Book Name: Leslie's Magic Rainboots A Tale of Adventure and Wonder

Author Name: Laurie Perreault

