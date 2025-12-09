Uveitis Market Is Poised To Grow At A Decent CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight
The Uveitis market in the 7MM reached ~USD 1,468.66 million in 2022 and is expected to grow through 2034, driven by rising disease awareness, better diagnosis, and upcoming therapies. The US leads the market, contributing ~USD 759 million in 2022, supported by increasing prevalence and improved detection. Advances in imaging, drug delivery, diagnostics,“omics” technologies, and ocular immunology are deepening understanding of disease mechanisms. Current treatments include corticosteroids, immunomodulators, and, in severe cases, surgical options, though long-term side effects and lack of consensus guidelines remain challenges. Emerging therapies - TRS01, OCS-02, and vamikibart (RG6179) - are expected to shift the treatment landscape, with TRS01 potentially becoming the first nonsteroidal eye drop for noninfectious anterior uveitis.
DelveInsight's report, “Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034,” offers a comprehensive analysis of Uveitis, including historical and projected epidemiology, along with market trends across the United States, the EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The report highlights existing treatment approaches, emerging therapies, individual drug market shares, and the Uveitis market size from 2020–2034 across the seven major markets. It also outlines current treatment algorithms, key market drivers and challenges, unmet needs, and the growth opportunities within the Uveitis landscape.Learn more about Uveitis market dynamics, trends, epidemiology and therapies. Contact to receive a sample @ Uveitis Market Forecast
In October 2025, Celltrion, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded indications for YUFLYMA® (adalimumab-aaty) and its unbranded version, to include the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in adolescent patients aged 12 years and older, and uveitis (UV) in pediatric patients aged 2 years and older.
In June 2025, AbbVie announced a study is to assess adverse events and effectiveness of adalimumab in Chinese participants requiring high-dose corticosteroids with NIIPPU. Adalimumab is a conditionally approved drug in China used to treat participants with NIIPPU. All participants will receive the same treatment. Approximately 87 adult participants will be enrolled at approximately 15 sites in China.
In March 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded label for ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) that includes an indication for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS). The approval also includes other updates to the label including to the Warnings and Precautions section. As previously announced, the Company plans to market ILUVIEN for chronic NIU-PS in addition to its current indication of diabetic macular edema (DME) in the U.S. ILUVIEN is already approved for both DME and NIU-PS outside the U.S., including in seventeen European countries.
Leading Uveitis companies working in the market are Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Acelyrin, Affibody Medical, Eyevensys, Priovant Therapeutics, Santen Inc, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Bausch Health, Merck, Pfizer Inc, Fera Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Amorphex Therapeutics Holdings, Astellas Pharma Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis, and others.
Emerging Uveitis therapies such as TRS01, OCS-02, and RG6179 can potentially create a positive shift in the uveitis market size.
On Dec. 02, 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that it has established The FutureVision Advisory Council to help guide the strategic advancement of its ophthalmology and retina franchise within the Company's Rare Disease business. This steering committee includes seven retina specialists and three uveitis specialists recognized globally as leaders in their respective fields.
Uveitis Overview
Uveitis is an inflammatory condition affecting the uveal tract of the eye, which includes the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. It can be caused by infections, autoimmune disorders, trauma, or remain idiopathic. Symptoms include eye pain, redness, blurred vision, light sensitivity, and floaters, and severe cases can lead to vision loss if untreated. Uveitis is classified into anterior, intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis based on the affected region. Diagnosis relies on clinical evaluation, imaging, and laboratory tests. Treatment typically involves corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and biologics, while emerging therapies aim to reduce side effects and improve long-term disease control.Learn more about Uveitis treatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @ Uveitis Treatment Market
Uveitis Epidemiology
In 2022, the 7MM recorded approximately 1,009,025 diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis. The US accounted for 378,281 cases, representing ~37.5% of the total, the highest among the 7MM, while Spain contributed the lowest at ~7%. In the US, noninfectious uveitis (344,587 cases) was far more common than infectious uveitis (33,695 cases).
Across the EU4 and the UK, anterior uveitis was most prevalent with 203,439 cases, followed by posterior uveitis (84,154), panuveitis (81,773), and intermediate uveitis (46,485) in 2022.
Japan reported 214,892 diagnosed prevalent cases, including 8,039 HLA-B27, 17,315 sarcoidosis, 9,894 Behçet's, 8,658 VKH, 618 JIA, 309 ankylosing spondylitis, 3,092 tuberculosis, 11,749 herpes, 81,628 idiopathic, and 73,589 other cases in 2022.
Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis in the 7MM
Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis in the 7MM
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Anatomical Location in the 7MM
Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis in the 7MM
Uveitis Market Outlook
The Uveitis market size in the 7MM was USD 1,468.66 million in 2022, led by the US with USD 759.03 million, followed by Japan (USD 196.62 million). In the EU4+UK, Germany had USD 115.73 million, while Spain recorded USD 90.49 million. Corticosteroids held the second-largest share at USD 344.78 million, including YUTIQ/ILUVIEN (USD 32.34 million) and other corticosteroids (USD 312.44 million).
The emerging pipeline includes TRS01, vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179), and OCS-02. TRS01 is expected to enter the US market in 2026, generating USD 2.91 million in its launch year.
Uveitis is a severe intraocular inflammatory disease and a major global cause of preventable blindness, often affecting people in their most productive years. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are critical to prevent complications and long-term vision loss. Treatment progresses from least to most aggressive options, including corticosteroids, immunomodulators, biologics, and surgery. Major marketed drugs include YUTIQ/ILUVIEN, HUMIRA, and XIPERE.
Uveitis Marketed Drugs
XIPERE: Clearside Biomedical/Bausch+Lomb
XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension, is the first approved medicine delivery via injection for suprachoroidal use to treat macular edema associated with uveitis in the US. Delivering the medicine to the suprachoroidal space (SCS) allows targeted delivery of the therapy with low levels elsewhere in the eye.
YUTIQ/ILUVIEN: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals/Alimera Sciences
YUTIQ is a sterile nonbioerodible intravitreal implant with 0.18 mg fluocinolone acetonide. It releases the drug at an initial rate of 0.25 μg/day in a 36-month sustained-release drug delivery system. YUTIQ contains a corticosteroid and is indicated for treating chronic noninfectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. It is preloaded into a single-dose applicator to facilitate the injection of the implant directly into the vitreous. It was approved by the US FDA in October 2018 and launched commercially in February 2019.
Uveitis Emerging Drugs
TRS01: Tarsier Pharma
TRS01, a lead product of Tarsier Pharmaceuticals, first in first-in-class topical immune modulator agent. Dazdotuftide (TRS) is a breakthrough platform technology for treating blinding ocular diseases. TRS was developed to 're-engineer' the immune system. The platform approaches inflammatory diseases from within the system. The technology can effectively treat various autoimmune and inflammatory ocular diseases. TRS01 is a polypeptide conjugate with a dual mechanism of action; the investigational agent induces anti-inflammatory macrophages and inhibits the nuclear factor-kB (Nf-kB) signaling pathway by toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4).
OCS-02 (licaminlimab): Oculis Pharma
OCS-02 (licaminlimab) is a single-chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and neutralizes the activity of human TNFa, with a dual mechanism of action (MoA), anti-inflammation, and anti-necrosis. Unlike full-length monoclonal antibodies, scFv fragments can penetrate ocular surface tissues when used as eye drops due to the smaller molecule size giving it the potential to become the first approved topical biologic for DED (dry eye disease) (OCS-02 was previously known as LME636).Request for a sample report to understand more about the Uveitis pipeline development activities @ Uveitis Medication and Companies
Uveitis Pipeline Development Activities
The Uveitis market report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Uveitis key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.
TRS01: Tarsier Pharma
Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Oculis Pharma
Vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179): Roche/Eleven Biotherapeutics
OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company
EYS606: Eyevensys
Izokibep: Acelyrin/Affibody Medical
Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics (Roivant Sciences and Pfizer)
Uveitis Therapeutics Assessment
Major key companies are working proactively in the Uveitis Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Uveitis treatment markets in the upcoming years are Novartis (SWX: NOVN), AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), Roche (SWX: ROG), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Acelyrin (NASDAQ: SLRN), Oculis Pharma (NASDAQ: OCS), Santen Inc (TYO: 4536), Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI), Allergan (NYSE: AGN), Bausch Health (NYSE: BHC), Merck (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT), Astellas Pharma Inc (TYO: 4503), Bayer AG (ETR: BAYN), Tarsier Pharma (TASE: TRSR), and others.Learn more about the emerging Uveitis therapies & key companies @ Uveitis Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals
