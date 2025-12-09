Uveitis Market Is Poised To Grow At A Decent CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

Uveitis Epidemiology

In 2022, the 7MM recorded approximately 1,009,025 diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis. The US accounted for 378,281 cases, representing ~37.5% of the total, the highest among the 7MM, while Spain contributed the lowest at ~7%. In the US, noninfectious uveitis (344,587 cases) was far more common than infectious uveitis (33,695 cases).

Across the EU4 and the UK, anterior uveitis was most prevalent with 203,439 cases, followed by posterior uveitis (84,154), panuveitis (81,773), and intermediate uveitis (46,485) in 2022.

Japan reported 214,892 diagnosed prevalent cases, including 8,039 HLA-B27, 17,315 sarcoidosis, 9,894 Behçet's, 8,658 VKH, 618 JIA, 309 ankylosing spondylitis, 3,092 tuberculosis, 11,749 herpes, 81,628 idiopathic, and 73,589 other cases in 2022.

The Uveitis market size in the 7MM was USD 1,468.66 million in 2022, led by the US with USD 759.03 million, followed by Japan (USD 196.62 million). In the EU4+UK, Germany had USD 115.73 million, while Spain recorded USD 90.49 million. Corticosteroids held the second-largest share at USD 344.78 million, including YUTIQ/ILUVIEN (USD 32.34 million) and other corticosteroids (USD 312.44 million).

The emerging pipeline includes TRS01, vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179), and OCS-02. TRS01 is expected to enter the US market in 2026, generating USD 2.91 million in its launch year.

Uveitis is a severe intraocular inflammatory disease and a major global cause of preventable blindness, often affecting people in their most productive years. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are critical to prevent complications and long-term vision loss. Treatment progresses from least to most aggressive options, including corticosteroids, immunomodulators, biologics, and surgery. Major marketed drugs include YUTIQ/ILUVIEN, HUMIRA, and XIPERE.

XIPERE: Clearside Biomedical/Bausch+Lomb

XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension, is the first approved medicine delivery via injection for suprachoroidal use to treat macular edema associated with uveitis in the US. Delivering the medicine to the suprachoroidal space (SCS) allows targeted delivery of the therapy with low levels elsewhere in the eye.

YUTIQ/ILUVIEN: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals/Alimera Sciences

YUTIQ is a sterile nonbioerodible intravitreal implant with 0.18 mg fluocinolone acetonide. It releases the drug at an initial rate of 0.25 μg/day in a 36-month sustained-release drug delivery system. YUTIQ contains a corticosteroid and is indicated for treating chronic noninfectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. It is preloaded into a single-dose applicator to facilitate the injection of the implant directly into the vitreous. It was approved by the US FDA in October 2018 and launched commercially in February 2019.

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

TRS01, a lead product of Tarsier Pharmaceuticals, first in first-in-class topical immune modulator agent. Dazdotuftide (TRS) is a breakthrough platform technology for treating blinding ocular diseases. TRS was developed to 're-engineer' the immune system. The platform approaches inflammatory diseases from within the system. The technology can effectively treat various autoimmune and inflammatory ocular diseases. TRS01 is a polypeptide conjugate with a dual mechanism of action; the investigational agent induces anti-inflammatory macrophages and inhibits the nuclear factor-kB (Nf-kB) signaling pathway by toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4).

OCS-02 (licaminlimab): Oculis Pharma

OCS-02 (licaminlimab) is a single-chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and neutralizes the activity of human TNFa, with a dual mechanism of action (MoA), anti-inflammation, and anti-necrosis. Unlike full-length monoclonal antibodies, scFv fragments can penetrate ocular surface tissues when used as eye drops due to the smaller molecule size giving it the potential to become the first approved topical biologic for DED (dry eye disease) (OCS-02 was previously known as LME636).

The Uveitis market report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Uveitis key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Oculis Pharma

Vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179): Roche/Eleven Biotherapeutics

OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company

EYS606: Eyevensys

Izokibep: Acelyrin/Affibody Medical Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics (Roivant Sciences and Pfizer)

Major key companies are working proactively in the Uveitis Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Uveitis treatment markets in the upcoming years are Novartis (SWX: NOVN), AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), Roche (SWX: ROG), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Acelyrin (NASDAQ: SLRN), Oculis Pharma (NASDAQ: OCS), Santen Inc (TYO: 4536), Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI), Allergan (NYSE: AGN), Bausch Health (NYSE: BHC), Merck (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT), Astellas Pharma Inc (TYO: 4503), Bayer AG (ETR: BAYN), Tarsier Pharma (TASE: TRSR), and others.

