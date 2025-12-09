Glaucoma Market Size And Forecast Analysis 2034 Competitive Landscape, Clinical Trials, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Glaucoma Market"Glaucoma companies are Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others.

The glaucoma market across the 7MM (the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan) was estimated at USD 4,073 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness substantial expansion by 2034, supported by increasing disease prevalence and a strong pipeline of emerging therapies. The United States dominated the market, contributing USD 2,571 million, while the UK represented the smallest share at roughly USD 132 million.

Among glaucoma subtypes, Open-Angle Glaucoma continues to be the most widespread, recording 7 million diagnosed prevalent cases out of approximately 16.6 million total prevalent cases in 2022. Current treatment options span prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, alpha-2 adrenergic agonists, fixed-dose combinations, and other supportive therapies.

Glaucoma Market growth is expected to accelerate with the introduction of novel therapies, including iDose TR (travoprost intraocular implant), NCX 470, PDP-71, and additional late-stage candidates. Key companies actively advancing the treatment landscape such as Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Visiox Pharma, Glaukos, Santen, Ocular Therapeutix, Tarsier Pharma, Qlaris Bio, and others are driving innovation and intensifying competition across the segment.

Explore detailed forecasts, pipeline updates, and patient analytics in the Glaucoma Market. Download Report Now - Glaucoma Market Forecast

DelveInsight, a leading life science market research and business consulting firm, has released its latest report, “Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034.” The comprehensive study provides deep insights into glaucoma treatment practices, regulatory approvals, evolving therapies, pipeline advancements, and market dynamics shaping the glaucoma treatment landscape across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report provides a detailed analysis of current treatment algorithms, market drivers, barriers, and the competitive landscape while forecasting the market outlook up to 2034. With a rising global burden of glaucoma and significant advancements in therapeutic options, the report delivers invaluable intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, investors, and policymakers.

Key facts of the Glaucoma Market Report are:



Glaucoma Market Size across the 7MM (US, EU5, and Japan) was valued at approximately USD 4,073 million in 2022.

Leading Glaucoma companies working in the market are Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others. Key Glaucoma Therapies expected to launch in the market are ROCKLATAN/ ROCLANDA, DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR), NCX-470, TRS01, iDose TR (travoprost intraocular implant), and others.

Understanding Glaucoma: The Silent Thief of Sight

Glaucoma is a group of progressive optic neuropathies characterized by irreversible damage to the optic nerve, often associated with elevated intraocular pressure (IOP). It remains one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide, particularly because early stages are asymptomatic and difficult to detect without regular eye exams.

Types of glaucoma include:



Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) – the most common form, often linked with gradual IOP rise.

Angle-closure glaucoma (ACG) – a medical emergency caused by blocked drainage canals.

Normal-tension glaucoma (NTG) – optic nerve damage despite normal eye pressure. Congenital glaucoma – a rare condition present at birth.

Key risk factors include aging, family history, diabetes, hypertension, and ethnicity. Since the disease progresses silently, early diagnosis, consistent monitoring, and treatment adherence are critical to preserving vision.

Access comprehensive epidemiology and market breakdowns across the 7MM. Request Free Sample - Glaucoma Patient Pool Forecasting

Glaucoma Market Landscape

According to DelveInsight, the total Glaucoma Market Size across the 7MM (US, EU5, and Japan) was valued at approximately USD 4,073 million in 2022. The market is expected to expand significantly by 2034, driven by:



Rising prevalence due to aging populations and diabetes incidence.

Increased awareness and early screening initiatives.

Launch of innovative drug delivery technologies and therapies.

Advancements in minimally invasive surgical devices (MIGS). Regulatory approvals from FDA, EMA, PMDA, and NICE.

The market outlook also highlights challenges such as underdiagnosis, patient non-compliance, high treatment costs, and barriers to access in developing regions.

Recent Glaucoma Clinical Trials and Regulatory Milestones

Glaucoma research has accelerated globally, with several landmark developments over the past two years:



In October 2025, Avisi Technologies, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company advancing novel, sight-saving technologies, announces that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an investigational device exemption (IDE) submission for Avisi's glaucoma treatment device VisiPlate®.

In September 2025, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the“Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% (2.5 mL, 5 mL and 7.5 mL). The product is the generic equivalent of LUMIGAN® (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.01%, whose design is a trademark of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company.

In August 2025, Qlaris Bio Inc. launched a study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of QLS-111 0.015% compared to Timolol Maleate 0.5% PF ophthalmic solution in patients with normal-tension glaucoma (NTG). The trial's primary goal is to assess both ocular and systemic safety while determining how well patients tolerate QLS-111 versus the active control.

In August 2025, Myra Vision, a Shifamed portfolio company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a conditional approval letter for its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to initiate the ADAPT study. The prospective, nonrandomized, open-label trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Myra's Calibreye Titratable Glaucoma Therapy (TGT) Surgical System in up to 70 refractory glaucoma patients with 12-month primary effectiveness endpoint.

In April 2025, AbbVie released updates of a Prospective, Multicenter Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety and Effectiveness of Gel Stent (XEN63) Implantation Using Ab Interno and Ab Externo Approaches in Subjects With Glaucoma

In March 2025, Qlaris Bio, Inc. announced a Randomized, Active-controlled, Multi-site, Double-masked, Pilot Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability of QLS-111 Versus Timolol Maleate Preservative Free 0.5% Ophthalmic Solution in Subjects with Normal Tension Glaucoma (NTG)

In February 2025, Alcon announced the US Launch of Voyager DSLT, a first-of-its-kind treatment for glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

In November 2024, MediPrint® Ophthalmics, a clinical-stage ophthalmic drug delivery company based in San Diego, revealed the results of its Phase 2b clinical trial for LL-BMT1. This trial utilized a novel 3D-printed, drug-eluting contact lens designed to deliver bimatoprost and hyaluronic acid for sustained treatment. The trial successfully met all Phase 2b endpoints. Dr. Ian Ben Gaddie presented these findings at the American Academy of Optometry's annual meeting in Indianapolis, emphasizing LL-BMT1's potential as an innovative solution for managing mild to moderate glaucoma while enhancing contact lens comfort and alleviating dry eye symptoms.

In October 2024, At the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 conference held in Chicago, Illinois, findings from a Phase II study evaluating the safety of Neurotech Pharmaceuticals' NT-501 encapsulated cell therapy, which secretes ciliary neurotrophic factor (CNTF), were presented. The results were shared by Alexandria M. Dominguez, MS, a research assistant at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University. The study indicated that the CNTF-secreting implants were well-tolerated by patients with primary open-angle glaucoma, with no severe adverse events reported. This therapy showed promising potential in managing intraocular pressure (IOP) and supporting retinal health, both of which are essential for effective glaucoma treatment.

On February 2024, Laboratoires Thea announced a study for Safety Assessment of T4090 Eye Drops in Ocular Hypertensive or Glaucomatous Patients. On March 2024, Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced a Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-group, Two-arm, Multiple Dose, Multicenter, Bioequivalence Study With Clinical Endpoint Comparing Generic Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.01% and LUMIGAN® (Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.01% in the Treatment of Subjects With Chronic Open-angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension in Both Eyes.

Glaucoma Emerging Therapies Shaping the Future

Several pipeline therapies are expected to transform the glaucoma treatment paradigm between 2025–2034:



ROCKLATAN / ROCLANDA – A fixed-dose combination therapy showing improved outcomes.

DURYSTA (Bimatoprost SR) – A sustained-release implant for reducing IOP.

NCX-470 – A nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog.

TRS01 – Targeting inflammation-driven mechanisms. iDose TR (Travoprost intraocular implant) – Long-acting implant offering sustained IOP control.

These pipeline therapies are designed to improve compliance, reduce dosing frequency, and enhance efficacy, addressing major unmet needs in the glaucoma market.

Learn more about Glaucoma treatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @ Glaucoma treatment market

Glaucoma Competitive Landscape: Key Glaucoma Companies in the Market

The glaucoma therapeutic market is highly competitive, with established players and emerging biotech firms racing to introduce innovative solutions. Leading companies include:



Allergan (AbbVie)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Alcon

D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)

Kowa Ltd.

Senju Pharmaceuticals & Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Bausch and Lomb

Novartis

Merck & Co.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Ocuphire Pharma

Nicox Ophthalmics

Sylentis (PharmaMar subsidiary)

Envisia Therapeutics

TearClear Peregrine Ophthalmic, and others

These companies are actively engaged in drug development, regulatory submissions, and strategic partnerships, reflecting a vibrant ecosystem of innovation.

Learn about upcoming therapies, clinical trials, and market potential to guide your next investment or R&D initiative - Glaucoma Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals

Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

DelveInsight's report offers comprehensive epidemiological analysis of glaucoma across the 7MM:



Rising prevalence: Driven by aging populations and systemic comorbidities like diabetes.

Diagnosed population: Underdiagnosis remains a challenge due to the asymptomatic early stages. Geographic variations: The U.S. and Japan report some of the highest patient pools, while EU5 countries show increasing screening efforts.

By 2034, the diagnosed patient population is expected to expand considerably, intensifying the demand for effective therapies and early detection tools.

Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Drivers and Barriers

Glaucoma Market Drivers



Growing global prevalence of glaucoma.

Advances in drug delivery platforms (sustained-release implants, drug-eluting lenses).

Technological progress in minimally invasive surgical devices (MIGS).

Expanding government initiatives and awareness campaigns. Improved healthcare access and teleophthalmology services.

Glaucoma Market Barriers



Asymptomatic progression leading to late diagnosis.

High treatment costs and limited reimbursement in some regions.

Patient non-compliance with long-term therapy regimens. Complex regulatory approval processes for new drug entities.

Despite these barriers, the pipeline innovations and strategic collaborations are expected to reshape the glaucoma treatment landscape over the next decade.

Discover trends, opportunities, and company strategies shaping the Glaucoma treatment landscape through 2034 - Glaucoma Market Dynamics

Glaucoma Drugs Uptake and Future Outlook

The report provides a detailed analysis of drug uptake trends, highlighting therapies with the fastest adoption and the factors influencing market penetration. Emerging therapies such as DURYSTA, NCX-470, and iDose TR are projected to gain substantial traction due to their innovative delivery mechanisms and enhanced patient adherence.

DelveInsight forecasts sustained double-digit growth in the glaucoma treatment market by 2034, with increasing opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, and healthcare providers.

Key Questions Answered in the Glaucoma Market Report

What is the current and forecasted size of the glaucoma market in the 7MM?Which therapies are expected to dominate the market by 2034?What clinical trials and regulatory milestones are driving innovation?Who are the leading companies shaping the competitive landscape?What are the unmet needs and opportunities for future investment?

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company, specializing in providing comprehensive syndicated reports, customized consulting services, and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device firms. With a strong focus on market intelligence, epidemiology forecasting, and competitive landscape analysis, DelveInsight empowers clients to make informed business decisions and achieve sustainable growth.