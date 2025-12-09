Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in the Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline landscape. It covers the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report



On December 08, 2025- Doron Therapeutics Inc. conducted a trial is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of a single intra-articular injection of PTP-001 compared to placebo over a 52-week period in participants with radiographic and symptomatic knee OA.

On November 24, 2025- CellSeed Inc. announced a Phase III Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of CLS2901C in Patients With Osteoarthritis of the Knee. To evaluate the efficacy and safety of CLS2901C human allogenic chondrocyte sheets used in the osteotomy + RMSC group compared to in the osteotomy alone group of patients with osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK).

On November 24, 2025- Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. conducted a Phase 3, Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Multi-Centre Study to Evaluate the Treatment Effect of Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium Compared to Placebo in Participants With Knee Osteoarthritis Pain

On November 13, 2025- Amzell initiated a study gel will be applied directly to that knee throughout the 6 weeks of the study. This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, 6-week trial of a formulation of AMZ001 once daily versus placebo once daily. Participants will be evaluated for osteoarthritis by X-ray images of the knees and one knee will be selected for treatment as the target knee.

DelveInsight's Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for Knee Osteoarthritis treatment.

The leading Knee Osteoarthritis Companies such as Bone Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, UnicoCell Biomed CO. LTD, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology, Bioventus LLC, CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Novartis, Personalized Stem Cells, Centrexion Therapeutics, Akan Biosciences, Samumed LLC, Purdue Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Peptinov SAS, Flexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Techfields Pharma, AstraZeneca, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BioIntegrate, Sorrento Therapeutics, Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A., OrthoTrophix, R-Bio, Amzell, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Meluha Life Sciences SDN BHD, Vivex Biomedical, Orient Europharma Co., Ltd., Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Sclnow Biotechnology, Mestex AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, and PT. Prodia Stem Cell Indonesia and others. Promising Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies such as Civamide, SYN321, Clodronate, LBSA0103, Pelubiprofen CR 45mg tab., Tirzepatide, CLS2901C, RN624 (PF-04383119), Allocetra, RHH646, TLC599 and others.

The Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Knee Osteoarthritis.

Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. Some people call it degenerative joint disease or“wear and tear” arthritis. It occurs most frequently in the hands, hips, and knees. With OA, the cartilage within a joint begins to break down and the underlying bone begins to change. These changes usually develop slowly and get worse over time. OA can cause pain, stiffness, and swelling. In some cases it also causes reduced function and disability; some people are no longer able to do daily tasks or work.

Knee Osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs Profile

Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

Lorecivivint (SM04690) is a small-molecule CLK/DYRK1A inhibitor that modulates Wnt and inflammatory pathways and is in development as a potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug. Vehicle-controlled preclinical data suggest that lorecivivint has a dual mechanism of action with three potential effects on joint health: reduction of inflammation, slowing of cartilage breakdown, and generation of cartilage. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis.

EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc

EP-104IAR, is designed to meet the significant unmet medical need and market demand for long-lasting disease relief in multiple indications benefitting from highly localized and longer delivery of corticosteroids. The lead indication is for pain relief in knee OA. With EP-104IAR, Eupraxia hopes to change the way knee OA pain is treated. Currently approved corticosteroids are very effective at reducing pain for a short duration late in the disease but can expose the body to unwanted local and systemic side effects. EP-104IAR is designed to prolong the duration of pain relief with fewer unwanted side effects. It encapsulates a highly potent corticosteroid (fluticasone propionate) within a microns-thin polymer membrane, part of Eupraxia's patented technology platform. Injected into the knee, EP-104IAR is designed to diffuse the corticosteroid slowly into the knee joint providing local therapeutic concentrations for up to six months. This has the potential dual advantage of providing longer duration of pain relief with fewer systemic side effects. A robust safety and tolerability profile would also benefit the estimated 70% of knee OA patients that experience pain in both knees by allowing simultaneous treatment of both affected joints. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis.

LG00034053: LG Chem

LG34053 is an injectable new drug with a new mechanism of blocking the inflammatory pathway and inhibiting chondrocyte apoptosis. LG Chem expects that the new drug will be different from existing symptomatic pain relief drugs. LG00034053 is the world's first injection-type new drug that blocks inflammatory pathways and inhibits cartilage cell death. Preclinical results showed that the pain relief effect lasted for several months with just one administration, and it also improved effects on cartilage damage, the root cause of arthritis. It has showed the possibility of developing a new drug that is different from existing pain relief symptomatic drugs. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis.

The Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment.

Knee Osteoarthritis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Knee Osteoarthritis market.

Knee Osteoarthritis Companies

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Knee Osteoarthritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryKnee Osteoarthritis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentKnee Osteoarthritis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Lorecivivint: Biosplice TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)LG00034053: LG ChemDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsKnee Osteoarthritis Key CompaniesKnee Osteoarthritis Key ProductsKnee Osteoarthritis Unmet NeedsKnee Osteoarthritis Market Drivers and BarriersKnee Osteoarthritis Future Perspectives and ConclusionKnee Osteoarthritis Analyst ViewsKnee Osteoarthritis Key CompaniesAppendix

