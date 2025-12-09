UWP St Lucia National Executive Continues To Show Loyalty To Allen Chastanet



Allen Chastanet will therefore continue to serve as party leader until the upcoming convention.



“The longer the UWP national executive kick the can down the road, the worse it gets!”~ Washington, D.C. associate and political adviser.

By Special contributor

RODNEY Bay, St Lucia – CNG Insights, on December 7, reported that, “ notwithstanding the incomplete clarification, the proper designation is such that Chastanet has tendered his resignation to the National Council of the United Workers Party (UWP). The party's executive and decision-making body, responsible for internal leadership appointments and strategy,” adding“therein, it is the responsibility of the National Council to summon a meeting for review, acceptance and rejection, accompanied by a statement. ”

A statement attributed to Leonard Spider Montoute, public relations officer of the UWP, December 8, to discuss recent political developments, including the resignation submitted by the party leader, Allen Chastanet, concluded that:

“After thorough deliberation, the body reached a clear and unanimous decision not to accept the resignation at this time. Allen Chastanet will therefore continue to serve as party leader until the upcoming convention.”

Lessons not learned

Sustained analysis by the Group of Experts continues to prove accurate, on many aspects of the political environment, more precisely stating...“ there is also a fear factor from the pretend inner circle of Chastanet to mask loyalty for their mere survival. This is not a surprise, knowing that, to do otherwise is death by descent in a political economy.”

In so doing,“ this comes at the expense of everyone,” says the Group of Experts, in a video conference convened Tuesday.

According to the Group of Experts:

“ The 'bench and depth' of the UWP have been eliminated by the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) electoral mandate on December 1, 2025. Understandably, there is no one in the immediate UWP loop with usefully capable of taking on the leadership, considering a combination of gravitas: political exploits, likeability and trust dynamics, financial support and international recognition. To which:“The UWP continues to have,“ no depth and gravitas, ” in the immediate scenario.

UWP post Chastanet

A Washington, D.C. associate and political adviser illustrated:

“The UWP national executive decision is a smokescreen to show loyalty to Allen Chastanet. The decision is ill-advised!”

Correspondingly, following the December election humiliation, there is an involuntary attempt to display UWP unity, and to seemer-down party disengagement.

“The longer the UWP national executive kick the can down the road, the worse it gets!”

The UWP national executive decision is“ likewise an attempt to push back at the UWP OLD GUARDS and FINANCERS,” who, according to confirmed reports,“ have begun to regroup,” post Chastanet!

“ That's inevitable by all symptoms,” hence“ the UWP national executive decision-making is symptomatic of“ DeadWeights.”

UWP leadership is in“face only” and“not in substance”

Dependable pundits contend that the UWP national executive made a“ Grave Error,” advancing that Chastanet and the current leadership of the UWP are in“ face only” and “not in substance,” pending a by-election in Micoud South.

“The UWP is in a state of excluded knowledge, and suffers from weakness and dumpy political strategy.” Equally, the UWP national executive interprets that it”remains committed to serving the public interest, strengthening our organisation and working constructively toward our shared goals.” Unsurprisingly,“the decision of the UWP national executive is destitute, kicking the can down the road.”

UWP needs a total overhaul

The outcome of the December 1, general election (14- 2-1) in favour of the SLP, says a contributor to CNG, underscores previously published guidance that:

“The UWP needs to reinvent itself and rebrand as well, change the face of the party; bring in new faces, new blood, new ideas; new leadership, in fact, a total overhaul. Short of that, the UWP will again have a hard time defeating SLP.”

A reconfigured UWP secretariat

“The UWP consultants and advisers need to draft their,“ defeated report,” and step aside. The current national executive and constituency branch associates should resign.

“The UWP should now be handed over to an interim chairman and secretariat, mandated with the responsibility for taking the party into the next convention, pending the new leader and leadership team moving forward.

“Selecting a new party leader should proceed along the lines of a responsible OPEN convention,” recommended a Washington, D.C. associate. Let democracy rain!

