The North West Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings And A Quarterly Dividend
|Third Quarter
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Earnings from operations (EBIT)
|$
|58,709
|$
|54,102
|Add: Amortization
|30,172
|29,343
|EBITDA
|$
|88,881
|$
|83,445
|Adjusted for:
|Share-based compensation expense(1)
|1,723
|4,974
|The Next 100 one-time costs(2)
|1,299
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|91,903
|$
|88,419
Reconciliation of consolidated net earnings to adjusted net earnings:
|Third Quarter
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net earnings
|$
|41,073
|$
|36,395
|Adjusted for:
|Share-based compensation expense, net of tax (1)
|1,326
|3,705
|The Next 100 one-time costs, net of tax (2)
|934
|-
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|43,333
|$
|40,100
| (1) Certain share-based compensation costs are presented as liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. The Company is exposed to market price fluctuations in its share price through these share-based compensation costs. These liabilities are recorded at fair value at each reporting date based on the market price of the Company's shares at the end of each reporting period with the changes in fair value recorded in selling, operating and administrative expenses.
Further information on the financial results is available in the Company's 2025 third quarter Report to Shareholders, Management's Discussion and Analysis and unaudited interim period condensed consolidated financial statements which can be found in the investor section of the Company's website at .
|(2) The Next 100 one-time costs include professional fees and other non-recurring expenses incurred in the implementation of the Next 100 work outlined in the Strategies section of the 2025 third quarter Report to Shareholders.
Third Quarter Conference Call
North West will host a conference call for its third quarter results on December 10, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time).
Conference call link:
Register ahead of time to receive a unique PIN to access the conference call via telephone. Once registered, participants can dial into the conference call from their telephone via the unique PIN or click on the“Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly on their telephone.
Webcast link:
The conference call will be archived and available until December 10, 2026 at /investors/conference-calls
Notice to Readers
Certain forward-looking statements are made in this news release, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements about North West including its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, and legal matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future or conditional future financial performance (including sales, earnings, growth rates, capital expenditures, dividends, debt levels, financial capacity, access to capital and liquidity), ongoing business strategies or prospects, the Company's plans regarding sales of private label products and intentions regarding a normal course issuer bid and the number of shares purchased, the potential impact of a pandemic on the Company's operations, supply chain and the Company's related business continuity plans, the realization of cost savings from cost reduction plans, the anticipated impact of The Next 100 strategic priorities and possible future action by the Company. Forward-looking statements are contained throughout this press release and are typically identified by words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“believes”,“estimates”,“intends”,“targets”,“projects”,“forecasts”,“foresees”,“could”,“goals”,“intends”,“seeks”,“strives”,“will”,“may”,“should” and other similar expressions, or negative versions thereof, as they relate to North West and its management.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, economic factors and the retail industry in general.
Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in this press release and the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Annual Information Form. Such risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in inflation, tariffs, commodity prices, interest and foreign exchange rates, government fiscal health and changes in government policy that result in a reduction in financial support for programs benefiting individuals including Nutrition North Canada ("NNC"), Jordan's Principle and Inuit Child First in Canadian Operations, and the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ("SNAP") and Alaska by-pass mail system in International Operations, which contribute to lower living costs for eligible customers, the Company's ability to maintain an effective supply chain, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition, uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates, including estimates of contingent consideration, the effect of applying future accounting changes, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations and legislation, changes in tax laws, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, the Company's ability to complete and realize benefits from capital projects, E-Commerce investments, strategic transactions and the integration of acquisitions, the Company's ability to realize benefits from investments in information technology ("IT") and systems, including IT system implementations, or unanticipated results from these initiatives and the Company's success in anticipating and managing the foregoing risks.
The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements is not exhaustive. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including, without limitation, the Risk Factors sections of the 2024 Annual Report and Annual Information Form, and in our most recent consolidated financial statements, management information circular, material change reports and news releases. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this press release. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional information on the Company, including our Annual Information Form, can be found on SEDAR+ at or on the Company's website at .
Company Profile
The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 230 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.6 billion.
The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.
For more information contact:
Dan McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email...
John King, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email...
1 Excluding the impact of foreign exchange
2 See Non-GAAP Measures Section of the news release
