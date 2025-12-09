Strive Announces $500,000,000 SATA At-The-Market Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST; SATA) (“Strive” or the“Company”) today announced that it has entered into a sales agreement pursuant to which Strive may issue and sell shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the“SATA Stock”), having an aggregate offering price of up to $500,000,000 (the“ATM Program”).

Strive intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the acquisition of bitcoin and bitcoin-related products and for working capital, the purchase of income generating assets to grow the Company's business, other capital expenditures, repurchases of shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, and/or repayment of debt. Strive may also use such proceeds to fund acquisitions of businesses, assets or technologies that complement its current business.

The SATA Stock, subject to the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, may be sold by the sales agents by any method that is deemed an“at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any other method permitted by law.

The sale of SATA Stock under the ATM Program is only offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2025 under the existing automatic shelf registration statement, which became effective on September 15, 2025 (File No. 333-290252), and the base prospectus contained therein.

About Strive

Strive is the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. Strive is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. Strive holds approximately 7,525 bitcoins as of November 7, 2025.

Since launching its first ETF in August 2022, Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, has grown to manage over $2 billion in assets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the business of Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler Scientific”) and its acquiring and holding Bitcoin, the outlook and expectations of Strive and Semler Scientific, respectively, with respect to the proposed transaction (the“proposed transaction”), the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the proposed transaction, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's future financial performance, the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses, the size and timing of the offering, the anticipated use of any proceeds from the offering, the terms of the securities being offered and the Company's intentions with respect to adjusting the SATA Stock monthly regular dividend rate per annum. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“project,”“predict,”“potential,”“assume,”“forecast,”“target,”“budget,”“outlook,”“trend,”“guidance,”“objective,”“goal,”“strategy,”“opportunity,” and“intend,” as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of Strive, Semler Scientific and/or their respective management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

risks related to volatility in Bitcoin; along with other risks related to Semler Scientific's Bitcoin treasury strategy and its healthcare business;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of Strive and Semler Scientific to terminate the merger agreement between Strive and Semler Scientific;

the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because the conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Strive or Semler Scientific or the combined company;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, implementation of Bitcoin treasury strategies and risks associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, and laws and regulations and their enforcement;

the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;

the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive or take longer to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;

the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

dilution caused by Strive's issuance of additional shares of its Class A common stock in connection with the proposed transaction;

potential adverse reactions of Strive's or Semler Scientific's customers or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction;

changes in Strive's or Semler Scientific's share price before closing; and

other factors that may affect future results of Strive, Semler Scientific or the combined company.

These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause Strive's, Semler Scientific's or the combined company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm Strive, Semler Scientific or the combined company's results.

Although each of Strive and Semler Scientific believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that the actual results of Strive or Semler Scientific will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Strive's Form S-4 filed on December 3, 2025 and other documents subsequently filed by Strive and Semler Scientific with the SEC.

The actual results anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on Strive, Semler Scientific or their respective businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Strive and Semler Scientific undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Strive has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the“Registration Statement”) to register the Class A common stock to be issued by Strive in connection with the proposed transaction that includes an information statement of Strive, proxy statement of Semler Scientific and a prospectus of Strive (the“Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus”), and each of Strive and Semler Scientific may file with the SEC any other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. A definitive Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be sent to the stockholders of Semler Scientific to seek their approval of the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF SEMLER SCIENTIFIC ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT STRIVE, SEMLER SCIENTIFIC AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

A copy of the Registration Statement, Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Strive and Semler Scientific, may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC's website (). You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Strive by accessing Strive's website at Copies of the Registration Statement, the Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Strive's Investor Relations department at 200 Crescent Court, Suite 1400, Dallas, Texas 75201 or by calling (855) 427-7360 or by submitting an inquiry at Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Semler Scientific will be available free of charge on Semler Scientific's website at The information on Strive's or Semler Scientific's respective websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either company makes with the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

Strive, Semler Scientific and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Semler Scientific in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the interests of the directors and executive officers of Strive and Semler Scientific and other persons who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of stockholders of Semler Scientific in connection with the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus related to the proposed transaction, which was filed with the SEC. Information about the current directors and executive officers of Semler Scientific, and their ownership of Semler Scientific common stock is set forth in the section entitled“THE MERGER” and“SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT” included in Strive's Form S-4 filed with the SEC on December 3, 2025. Additional information regarding ownership of Semler Scientific's securities by its directors and executive officers is included in such persons' SEC filings on Forms 3 or 4, which are available at Information about the current directors and executive officers of Strive is contained in Strive's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 15, 2025, Strive's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 12, 2025, Strive's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025 and under“Meet the Leadership Team” accessed through the“About Us” link on Strive's website at Additional information regarding ownership of Strive's securities by its directors and executive officers is included in such persons' SEC filings on Forms 3 or 4 which are available at These documents and the other SEC filings described in this paragraph may be obtained free of charge as described above under the heading“Additional Information and Where to Find It.”

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

