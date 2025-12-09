Media Advisory: MADD Canada To Unveil New Roadside Memorial Sign In St. Catharines Honouring 22-Year-Old Cole Hodge Killed In Impaired Driving Crash

Just two days after graduating from college, Cole had been celebrating the start of the holiday season with friends and coworkers at a local Boston Pizza. On his way home, he was a passenger in the back seat of his co-worker's vehicle. The car came down a street, and when the road ended, it jumped the curb and slammed into a tree. Cole died at the scene. The driver's blood alcohol concentration was later found to be twice the legal limit, and crash data revealed the vehicle was travelling 164 km/h in the moments before the crash. Cole's life, full of promise and a future he was eager to begin, was taken far too soon. The grief of his loss continues to be deeply felt by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

