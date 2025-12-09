Media Advisory: MADD Canada To Unveil New Roadside Memorial Sign In St. Catharines Honouring 22-Year-Old Cole Hodge Killed In Impaired Driving Crash
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 11 a.m.
|Location:
|Intersection of Bunting Rd and Eastchester
|Guests:
|MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan
|Community Assistant, representing Jennie Stevens, MPP for St. Catharines, Ms. Taylor Jones
|Mayor of St. Catharines, Mat Siscoe
|Niagara Regional Police Service Chief, Bill Fordy
|Mother of Cole, Aletha Romagnoli
|Father of Cole, John Hodge
|Family and Friends of Cole
Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Cole Hodge's mom, Aletha, for her courage, and the City of St. Catharines for its support in establishing this roadside memorial sign.
To RSVP for the event, contact:
Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...
