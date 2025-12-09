Praxis Precision Medicines Announces Alignment With FDA On Simplified And Accelerated Registrational Pathway For Elsunersen In Early Onset SCN2A Developmental And Epileptic Encephalopathy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clear recognition of high unmet need and urgency for the SCN2A community and plausibility of the mechanism of elsunersen

FDA agreed to proposed changes to the EMBRAVE3 trial design to be a single-arm, baseline-controlled study

Enrollment in EMBRAVE3 is quickly accelerating and topline results expected in 2026

Topline results from ongoing EMBRAVE study (Part A, n=9) expected in 1H 2026

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced the completion of a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and agreement to immediately convert the EMBRAVE3 registrational study of elsunersen in early-onset SCN2A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) into a single-arm study where all patients will receive elsunersen for 24 weeks, followed by an open-label extension.

Key Changes to EMBRAVE3



The current study has been immediately converted from a double-blind, sham-controlled study to a single-arm, baseline-controlled study, enrolling 30 patients reduced from 40 patients.

All patients currently in screening will be assigned to receive elsunersen. The primary analysis will be the change from baseline in countable motor seizures.



Update on EMBRAVE Study status



The EMBRAVE Study Part A enrolled 9 patients randomized 3:1 to elsunersen or placebo/sham for 20 weeks, followed by a blinded transition to elsunersen for up to 2 years in an open-label extension. Praxis expects to complete Part A and disclose the topline results in the first half of 2026.



“This alignment with the FDA represents a meaningful step forward for patients and families living with SCN2A-DEE. The Agency's recognition of both the urgency of the unmet need and the strong mechanistic rationale for elsunersen enables us to move with greater clarity and speed. Converting EMBRAVE3 to a single-arm, baseline-controlled study ensures that every child entering the trial will receive active treatment from day one, while preserving a rigorous and approvable pathway. Momentum in enrollment continues to build, and we remain focused on generating the evidence needed to bring the first targeted therapy for SCN2A gain-of-function disease to patients as quickly as possible,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer.

About Elsunersen (PRAX-222)

Elsunersen is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed to selectively decrease SCN2A gene expression, directly targeting the underlying cause of early-seizure-onset SCN2A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) to treat seizures and other symptoms in patients with gain-of-function SCN2A mutations. In vitro studies of elsunersen have demonstrated reduction in both SCN2A gene expression and protein levels. In vivo, elsunersen has demonstrated significant, dose-dependent reduction in seizures, improvement in behavioral and locomotor activity and increased survival in SCN2A mouse models, with potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment for SCN2A-DEE. Elsunersen has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the FDA, and ODD and PRIME designations from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of SCN2A-DEE. To learn more about the EMBRAVE3 study, please visit

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, CerebrumTM, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, SolidusTM, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

