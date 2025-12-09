Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date November 28, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 28, 2025, short interest in 3,453 Nasdaq Global Marketsecurities totaled 14,879,370,342 shares compared with 14,632,128,542 shares in 3,414 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 14, 2025. The November short interest represents 2.22 days compared with 2.16 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,698 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,311,934,829 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 28, 2025, compared with 3,326,683,612 shares in 1,697 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 5,151 Nasdaq® securities totaled 18,191,305,171 shares at the November 28, 2025 settlement date, compared with 5,111 issues and 17,958,812,154 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.82 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.75 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

