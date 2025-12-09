Enovix Announces December Investor Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Enovix”), a global high-performance battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor events:

Canaccord Genuity Fireside Chat with Enovix CEO Dr. Raj Talluri

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Webcast recording: available after market close here

11 th Annual Jefferies Virtual Battery Tech Conference

Date: Friday December 12, 2025

The company will discuss various business topics, including its lead smartphone engagement, which was advanced earlier this month by successful shipment of Enovix's latest AI-1TM battery samples to the Enovix lead customer. Interested portfolio managers and analysts should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Webcasts recordings, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at .

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

