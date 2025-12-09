Asana Recovery Marks Major Milestone: 3,611 Clients Treated And 7,222 Families Supported Since 2017

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Asana Recovery Announces Major Year-End Milestone: 3,611 Clients Treated and More Than 7,222 Families Supported Since 2017 as Demand for Sober Living, Mental Health Treatment, and Outpatient Programs Surges

Asana Recovery, a leading addiction treatment and mental health provider in Orange County, officially announced today that the organization has reached a major year-end milestone: 3,611 clients admitted since 2017, representing more than 7,222 families supported through addiction treatment, mental health services, sober living, and outpatient care. This milestone reflects nearly a decade of steady growth, strong clinical leadership, evidence-based programming, and a mission-driven commitment to serving individuals and families battling substance use disorders, trauma, anxiety, depression, and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Asana Recovery's announcement comes during a pivotal moment for the region. The need for accessible, high-quality addiction treatment, sober living housing, and outpatient mental health services in Orange County continues to escalate. National data shows increases in fentanyl-related overdoses, alcohol use disorders, workplace burnout, anxiety disorders, and untreated mental health conditions across all age groups. This rising demand has placed pressure on communities, families, and healthcare systems, underscoring the importance of programs with real, measurable results.

A Milestone That Reflects Real Lives Changed

While many treatment organizations highlight bed counts, facility expansions, or new program offerings, Asana Recovery has built its reputation on a more meaningful metric: lives changed and families rebuilt.

“Every one of those 3,611 admissions represents a life that could have gone in a different direction,” said Mark Shandrow, Founder & CEO of Asana Recovery.“It represents a family that found hope again. When we say we've supported more than 7,222 families, we're talking about real people - parents, spouses, children - who were deeply affected by addiction and mental health challenges. That is the impact we're most proud of.”

Asana's integrated care model is designed to support clients through every stage of the recovery process. This includes addiction treatment, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospitalization programs (PHP), mental health outpatient services, dual-diagnosis treatment, trauma-informed therapy, sober living and recovery housing, psychiatric services, family therapy and support, and long-term life-skills and relapse-prevention training. The organization's full-spectrum, continuity-driven approach is one of the key reasons Asana continues to maintain above-average retention rates and long-term outcomes compared to national benchmarks.

Strengthening Sober Living as a Core Driver of Recovery

A major highlight of 2025 was the continued success and expansion of Asana Recovery's structured sober living program, considered one of the most respected and reliable programs in Orange County. Unlike the wide variability seen in sober living homes across the country, Asana's program is intentionally structured and clinically connected.

The sober living model incorporates 24/7 accountability, regular drug and alcohol screening, clear expectations and routines that reinforce stability, case management support, transportation to treatment or essential appointments, peer support and community-building, access to mental-health and addiction services, and structured coaching that prepares clients for long-term independence.

Research has consistently shown that individuals who remain in sober living for extended periods - especially when combined with outpatient or IOP treatment - experience significantly lower relapse rates and greater long-term stability. Asana's outcomes align closely with this evidence.

“Our sober living residents often tell us the same thing: the structure saved their lives,” Shandrow said.“It's the bridge between treatment and the real world. It turns short-term progress into long-term momentum.”

Throughout 2025, Asana's sober living homes maintained full occupancy and experienced recurring waitlist pressure, signaling a clear community demand for safe, accountable recovery housing. The program also saw improvements in retention rates, client satisfaction, and successful transitions into independent living.

Expanding Mental Health Services to Support a Growing Crisis

Mental health needs continue to rise nationwide, and at Asana Recovery, nearly 90 percent of clients present with co-occurring mental health conditions such as generalized anxiety disorder, depression, panic disorder, PTSD, trauma-related symptoms, mood instability, or significant relationship stress.

To meet this growing need, Asana expanded its mental health program throughout 2025. Enhancements included the addition of psychiatric staff for increased medication management capacity, new trauma-focused therapeutic models, deeper integration between psychiatric services and outpatient programming, dedicated tracks for clients whose primary needs are mental health rather than addiction, and an increase in structured family therapy and psychoeducation services.

“Our clients face complex challenges. Many have been through trauma, loss, emotional instability, or chronic anxiety long before substances ever entered the picture,” said Dr. James Chen, Clinical Director.“Our responsibility is to treat those underlying issues, because without addressing them, the addiction will always find a way back.”

Outpatient Treatment on the Rise Among Working Adults, Young Adults, and First Responders

In 2025, Asana Recovery saw notable growth in outpatient and IOP participation as individuals sought effective treatment options that fit into demanding schedules. Outpatient care allows clients to maintain employment, attend school, manage childcare, or handle personal responsibilities while receiving high-level therapeutic support.

This flexible model has been especially impactful for working professionals, healthcare workers, first responders, individuals experiencing burnout, parents with young children, college students, people transitioning from detox or residential treatment, and those with mental health challenges who do not require 24/7 care.

The outpatient curriculum includes relapse-prevention training, coping-skills development, emotional regulation, distress tolerance, relationship and family-skills development, stress management, mindfulness-based practices, goal-setting, accountability coaching, and vocational or academic support.

Asana also introduced enhanced hybrid programming in 2025, allowing clients to blend in-person and virtual mental health sessions - an increasingly valuable model for those balancing demanding work schedules or transportation limitations.

Orange County's Trusted Treatment Provider Amid a Complex Behavioral Health Landscape

The behavioral health industry continues to evolve rapidly, with new facilities entering the market, shifting regulations, insurance complexities, and workforce challenges. Through it all, Asana Recovery has sustained a reputation for clinical rigor, ethical practices, and predictable, well-structured programming.

This year, Asana was recognized for its commitment to quality through strong compliance adherence, stable leadership, consistent positive feedback from clients and families, high satisfaction among referring providers, an engaged alumni community, and reliable collaboration with insurance partners.

“Asana has survived and thrived because we do things the right way,” Shandrow noted.“We don't cut corners. We don't compromise on care. That's why we continue to stand out.”

A Strong and Growing Alumni Network

Since 2017, thousands of former clients have stayed connected to the Asana community through peer mentorship, alumni meetings, sober social events, volunteer initiatives, and long-term support networks. The alumni program reinforces one of Asana Recovery's core philosophies: treatment does not end at discharge. Many individuals credit the alumni community as a stabilizing force in their long-term recovery.

Looking Ahead to 2026: Growth, Innovation, and Deepening Impact

Asana Recovery is preparing for a transformative 2026 with three primary areas of focus.

The first is the expansion of outpatient and mental health services. Specialized tracks will be introduced to better support first responders, veterans, young adults and college students, working professionals experiencing burnout, parents balancing mental health and family responsibilities, and individuals navigating trauma-related challenges.

The second strategic focus is strengthening partnerships across Orange County. Asana plans to deepen its relationships with hospitals, urgent-care centers, therapists, psychiatrists, schools, universities, corporate wellness programs, unions, first-responder agencies, and community mental health organizations. These partnerships are essential for improving referrals, care continuity, and long-term outcomes.

The third pillar is an investment in transparent, data-driven outcome reporting. New analytics systems will help families understand treatment effectiveness, allow partners to evaluate clinical impact, support insurers in assessing long-term recovery success, and help Asana refine and optimize programming with real-time insight.

“Good treatment should be measurable,” Shandrow said.“The more transparent we are, the more trust we build - and the better outcomes we can deliver.”

About Asana Recovery

Asana Recovery is an accredited addiction treatment, mental health, and sober living organization based in Costa Mesa, California. The organization provides a full continuum of care that includes detox support, outpatient treatment, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP), dual-diagnosis treatment, psychiatric services, trauma therapy, and structured sober living environments.

Since 2017, Asana Recovery has admitted 3,611 clients and supported more than 7,222 families, establishing itself as a results-driven, client-centered provider committed to long-term recovery and whole-person wellness.

Specialties include addiction treatment, sober living programs, outpatient treatment, dual-diagnosis care, anxiety and depression treatment, PTSD and trauma therapy, mental health outpatient services, psychiatric support, family-systems therapy, and relapse-prevention and life-skills development.

