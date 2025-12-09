ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES 22-YEAR VETERAN TELEVISAUNIVISION EXECUTIVE JOHN KOZACK AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER OF AD SALES

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of John Kozack to the position of Chief Revenue Officer of Advertising Sales. Kozak will oversee advertising sales, brand sponsorships, and revenue partnerships for the AMG portfolio of linear networks, sports, streaming, digital, social, and branded content – including the 27 AMG owned-and-operated ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets, broadcast syndication, and the ten 24-hour AMG HD cable television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Kozack will also oversee advertising sales, brand sponsorships, and revenue partnerships for HBCU GO SPORTS and the AMG digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW. Kozack will start his new position on January 1, 2026 and will be based in New York, reporting directly to AMG Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen.

Mr. Kozack comes to AMG from his 22-year tenure at TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media company. As Executive Vice President of Multimedia Sales, Kozack oversaw a team of nationwide sales leaders responsible for cultivating client and agency partnerships, as well as advertising revenue for the company's industry-leading portfolio of linear networks, sports, streaming, digital, social, and branded content. Previous positions held by Kozack include his Account Executive role at FOX Cable Sports, and as Vice President/Group Supervisor with The Media Edge advertising agency--where he was instrumental in securing the first-ever presenting sponsorship for a client in the Rose Bowl.

In a simultaneous move, 25-year AMG veteran Darren Galatt will transition to a new role as Chief Operating Officer of Advertising Sales. Galatt had been serving as Chief Revenue Officer since 2020 – having been elevated from his role as President of Advertising Sales for Global Syndication, where he oversaw advertising, sponsorships, and new business development. In his newly-elevated position, Galatt will compliment Kozak's advertising sales initiatives across the full portfolio of the AMG broadcast television stations, syndicated programming, television networks, live sports, and digital platforms.

“We at Allen Media Group are very excited to have John Kozack bring his extensive ad sales, brand sponsorship, and revenue partnership experience to our global media company,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“John's expertise and relationships will be a great addition to our outstanding executive sales leadership team as we continue the rapid growth of our long-term strategic initiatives.”

“I am honored to join Allen Media Group as their Chief Revenue Officer and to have the opportunity to partner with this excellent organization to help drive additional sales on all platforms,” said John Kozack, Chief Revenue Officer of Advertising Sales for Allen Media Group.

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: