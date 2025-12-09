403
How Google's A.I. Became The Pentagon's New Quiet Superpower
The Pentagon is rolling out Google's Gemini for Government AI platform to about three million staff through a new portal called GenAI.
Ultra-cheap licensing and a $200 million Pentagon contract show how aggressively big tech is moving into US military decisions.
The deal promises faster intelligence and less bureaucracy, but concentrates power and sensitive data in few private platforms.
The Pentagon has taken a step into algorithmic warfare. Its new GenAI portal will give US military and civilian employees access to Google 's Gemini for Government system, running in a secure cloud and billed as the start of an AI-first workforce.
In a video message, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that“the future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI.”
The stated goal is speed: systems that can scan drone footage and satellite images in seconds, summarize long briefings, draft policy memos and help manage procurement, training and logistics across the defense bureaucracy.
The program sits on top of a wider web of AI contracts. Google Public Sector has a Defense Department deal with a ceiling of 200 million dollars to support the Pentagon's AI office, while rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Elon Musk's xAI have secured similar work.
Government Turns to Big Tech for Core Intelligence
Officials insist that Pentagon data inside GenAI will stay inside and not be used to train public models. At the civilian level, a separate“OneGov” agreement lets US agencies license Gemini for Government for just 47 cents per agency in the first year, a symbolic price meant to make AI as common as email in government agencies.
Supporters see productivity gains and better use of taxpayer money, especially if software handles routine paperwork and frees human staff for real judgment calls.
Critics, from civil-liberties and small-government circles, warn that the state is handing core analytical functions and large amounts of sensitive data to a handful of politically connected technology firms.
For allies and rivals alike, from Brasília to Beijing, the message is clear: US power is wiring itself tightly into corporate AI stacks. Understanding who builds and runs those stacks will matter almost as much as tanks or missiles in the decade ahead.
