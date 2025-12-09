403
Postal Rescue At Any Cost: Can Correios Really Turn Around?
Brazil's postal giant faces heavy losses, debt talks and deep cuts at once.
The turnaround plan relies on sharp cost reductions and rare revenue growth for a state company.
Taxpayers, towns and e-commerce all bear the risk if reforms fall short.
Brazil's state-run postal service, Correios, is racing against time. After losses of about R$ 6.05 billion between January and September 2025, with revenues down more than 10% and operating expenses up 14%, the company faces mounting pressure.
It now needs an annual adjustment of R$ 6–8 billion through cost cuts and higher income if it is to return to profit in 2027. The rescue plan is built on heavy borrowing and painful restructuring.
Management is negotiating a R$ 20 billion bank loan guaranteed by the federal government to cover losses until the end of 2026, refinance debt, pay suppliers, fund investments and finance a voluntary redundancy program for up to 15,000 employees.
Correios has around 79,000 workers today, so the planned PDV would shrink the workforce by roughly 20%, with expected savings of about R$ 1.4 billion a year.
Even with these cuts, the numbers do not close on their own. Economists estimate that, after cost reductions of roughly R$ 2.4 billion, Correios would still need to lift annual revenue by between R$ 3.6 billion and R$ 5.4 billion to reach the R$ 6–8 billion adjustment target.
That implies revenue growth of about 17–26% in a low-growth economy and in a logistics market where private competitors are gaining ground.
Politics complicate the arithmetic. The Treasury has rejected one loan proposal because banks demanded interest of around 136% of CDI; officials say the ceiling for a state-backed operation should be 120%.
The government also studies ways to relax fiscal rules so that part of the support for Correios does not weigh as heavily on the primary deficit.
Behind the balance sheet, daily life is at stake. Correios delivers school books, medicines, government documents and parcels in every Brazilian municipality, including towns that private firms ignore.
If service deteriorates, the impact will be felt by households, small businesses and local governments long before any spreadsheet shows success or failure.
