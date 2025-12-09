Privacy Watchdog Ensures Zillow Group Adheres To Digital Advertising Privacy Best Practices

McLean, VA – December 9, 2025 – BBB National Programs' Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) has worked with The Zillow Group and select brands under its portfolio - Zillow, Trulia, HotPads, and StreetEasy - to bring its websites and mobile apps into compliance with the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) Self-Regulatory Principles for online interest-based advertising (IBA).

As part of its routine monitoring, DAAP reviewed Zillow and observed third-party data collection for IBA. DAAP then expanded its review to other Zillow Group brand websites and mobile applications, including Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads.

The review found that, on both desktop and mobile applications, enhanced notice (a clear and prominent link to information about IBA and how consumers can opt out of it) was not consistently provided in accordance with the DAA's Transparency Principle. Broken links, missing enhanced notice, and absent statements of adherence to the DAA Principles were observed across the brands' digital properties.

Prior to its outreach to the Zillow Group, DAAP also noted the collection of precise location data in the Zillow mobile app by third parties known to engage in IBA. This activity was no longer found to be present once the inquiry was underway. During the inquiry, the Zillow Group confirmed that it does not collect and process precise location data by default.

In response to DAAP's inquiry, the Zillow Group conducted comprehensive reviews of its websites and mobile applications for compliance with the DAA Principles, identifying areas for strengthening. The Zillow Group worked to find comprehensive solutions to each issue and consulted with DAAP on its plan to come into compliance with the DAA Principles.

Enhanced Notice of Website Data Collection for IBA

To comply with the DAA Principles' enhanced notice requirements, the Zillow Group:



Added website footer links titled“Ad Choices” to the Zillow, Trulia, HotPads, and StreetEasy websites that redirect users to a section of the Zillow Group's Website Privacy Notice titled“Third-Party Tracking and Interest-Based Advertising.” Updated its Website Privacy Notice to prominently display“To learn more about how Zillow uses interest-based advertising – and to manage your ad choices – please review the 'Third-Party Tracking & Interest-Based Advertising' section of our Privacy Notice below and visit our Privacy Portal,” and provided a link to the“Third-Party Tracking and Interest-Based Advertising” section of the website Privacy Notice.

The Zillow Group included all elements of DAA enhanced notice, including: (1) a description of third-party IBA practices, including descriptions of web tracking technologies used on the Zillow Group's digital properties, (2) a link to, and description of, industry-developed IBA opt-out tools, and (3) a statement of adherence to the DAA Principles.

Mobile Data; Cross-App Data Collection

Zillow's authorization of third-party collection of unique identifiers for IBA in its iOS and Android mobile apps triggered compliance responsibilities under the first-party cross-app provisions of the DAA's Mobile Guidance.

To comply with the DAA Mobile Guidance Principles, the Zillow Group:



Added a prominent link at the top of the Privacy Notice and in mobile app settings pages directing users to IBA disclosures and the Privacy Portal.

Provided that app store listings now link to the IBA statement at the top of the Privacy Notice for direct access to enhanced notice. Added enhanced notice links titled“Ad Choices” to all four mobile apps' settings pages (iOS and Android) linking to the IBA section of the Zillow Group website Privacy Notice.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision librar. To access all DAAP decisions, visit the DAAP decisions webpage.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the Digital Advertising Accountability Program: The Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP), a division of BBB National Programs, was developed by the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) to enforce industry self-regulation principles for data privacy in online and mobile advertising, holding companies accountable to the DAA's Privacy Principles. DAAP provides guidance to companies looking to comply with industry principles and responds to complaints filed by consumers about online privacy.

